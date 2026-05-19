Petrol-Diesel Prices Rise Again Across India: Check New Rates In Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru And More
|City
|Petrol Price (Per Litre)
|Diesel Price (Per Litre)
|Delhi
|Rs 98.67
|Rs 91.57
|Mumbai
|Rs 104.21
|Rs 96.65
|Kolkata
|Rs 100.32
|Rs 93.19
|Chennai
|Rs 101.91
|Rs 94.81
|Bengaluru
|Rs 103.45
|Rs 95.38
|Hyderabad
|Rs 106.12
|Rs 98.04
Opposition parties also criticised the Centre over the continued fuel price increases, claiming the hikes would put additional pressure on middle-class families already struggling with inflation. Economists have warned that rising diesel prices could particularly affect transportation and public services in the coming weeks.
Oil companies, however, maintain that global crude volatility and geopolitical tensions remain the key reasons behind the latest fuel rate revisions. Analysts believe fuel prices may continue to fluctuate if international oil prices remain unstable.
Also Read: Global turmoil an opportunity for Indian MSMEs: Sushma Paul Berlia
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment