Petrol-Diesel Prices Rise Again Across India: Check New Rates In Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru And More

Fuel prices across India remained high on May 20 following the latest petrol and diesel price revision announced by oil marketing companies on May 19. The hike of nearly 90 paise per litre came just days after an earlier increase, intensifying concerns over inflation and rising transportation costs nationwide.

The latest fuel revision has been linked to rising global crude oil prices and growing tensions around the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world's most critical oil transit routes. Industry experts say uncertainty in global energy markets has increased import costs, forcing oil companies to revise domestic fuel rates again.

Major metro cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad witnessed elevated fuel prices after the latest revision. Consumers, transport operators, and small businesses have raised concerns over the repeated hikes, warning that it could eventually increase the cost of food, logistics, and essential goods.

Also Read: Which Indian States Consume The Most Petrol? UP Takes No. 1 Spot - Check Top 10 List

City-Wise Petrol And Diesel Prices (May 20, 2026)