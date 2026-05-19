SES AI Corporation Securities Fraud Class Action Result Of Weak Revenue Guidance And 37% Stock Decline - Investors May Contact Lewis Kahn, Esq, At Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC
What You May Do
If you purchased securities of SES and would like to discuss your legal rights and how this case might affect you and your right to recover for your economic loss, you may, without obligation or cost to you, contact KSF Managing Partner Lewis Kahn toll-free at 1-877-515-1850 or via email (...), or visit to learn more. If you wish to serve as a lead plaintiff in this class action, you must petition the Court by June 26, 2026.
>>> CLICK HERE for more information
About the Lawsuit
SES and certain of its executives are charged with failing to disclose material information during the Class Period, violating federal securities laws.
The alleged false and misleading statements and omissions include, but are not limited to, that: (i) the Company overstated its business outlook by exaggerating the potential results of agreements with companies that had limited or no operational capacity; (ii) the company created the appearance of revenue by purchasing services tied to its own Molecular Universe transactions; (iii) despite its optimistic growth statements, SES AI faced significant logistics constraints in Q4 2025 that materially impacted revenue for that quarter; (iv) these issues raised serious doubts about SES AI's 2026 growth prospects, which were later confirmed by weaker-than-expected revenue guidance for 2026; and (v) as a result, the Company's statements about its business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.
The case is Patel v. SES AI Corporation, et al., Case No. 26-cv-11894.>>>To Learn More, Click HERE
About Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC
KSF, whose partners include former Louisiana Attorney General Charles C. Foti, Jr., is one of the nation's premier boutique securities litigation law firms. This past year, KSF was ranked by SCAS among the top 10 firms nationally based upon total settlement value. KSF serves a variety of clients, including public and private institutional investors, and retail investors - in seeking recoveries for investment losses emanating from corporate fraud or malfeasance by publicly traded companies. KSF has offices in New York, Delaware, California, Louisiana, Chicago, and a representative office in Luxembourg.
TOP 10 Plaintiff Law Firms - According to ISS Securities Class Action Services
To learn more about KSF, you may visit .>>>For More Information about the case, Click HERE
Contact:
Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC
Lewis Kahn, Managing Partner
...
1-877-515-1850
1100 Poydras St., Suite 960
New Orleans, LA 70163
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