Andhra Pradesh, Telangana Weather LATEST Update: States Brace For Heatwave Red Alert Issued Across THESE Places

Andhra Pradesh, Telangana Weather LATEST Update: Andhra Pradesh is reeling under an intense heatwave, with temperatures expected to touch a dangerous 47°C in several districts. Officials have urged people to stay indoors and avoid unnecessary travel

Several districts in Andhra Pradesh are witnessing dangerously high temperatures as the summer heat intensifies across the state. According to the State Disaster Management Authority, temperatures between 45°C and 47°C are likely in districts including Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, Parvathipuram Manyam, Visakhapatnam, Kakinada, East and West Godavari, Guntur, Bapatla, Palnadu and Prakasam.

Officials warned that the scorching heat will be accompanied by strong hot winds, making outdoor conditions extremely harsh. Coastal and north Andhra districts are expected to face the worst impact during the daytime hours.

The authorities have identified 71 mandals that are likely to experience severe heatwave conditions. Among the worst-affected regions are Anakapalle, Srikakulam, Kakinada, Konaseema, Vizianagaram and Visakhapatnam districts.

In addition, nearly 277 mandals across the state are expected to face heatwave conditions over the coming days. Temperatures in Nellore, Chittoor, Tirupati, Kurnool and Nandyal may hover between 43°C and 44°C, while parts of Anantapur, Kadapa and Annamayya could record 41°C to 43°C.

Weather officials also noted that the heatwave is likely to continue until next Sunday, with no immediate relief expected in many regions.

Authorities have strongly advised residents not to step outside after 10 am unless absolutely necessary. Health experts warn that prolonged exposure to extreme heat can lead to dehydration, heat exhaustion and heatstroke.

People have been urged to drink plenty of water, wear light cotton clothing and avoid strenuous activities during afternoon hours. Elderly people, children and those with existing health conditions have been asked to remain especially cautious.

Meanwhile, some parts of Rayalaseema may receive scattered thunderstorms due to atmospheric circulation changes, but officials say the rainfall will not significantly reduce the ongoing heatwave conditions across the state.

Heatwave Conditions Intensify Across Telangana

Telangana is witnessing a prolonged and severe heatwave, with temperatures remaining dangerously high across most parts of the state. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert, warning that maximum temperatures are likely to stay between 41°C and 44°C in many districts through May 20.

Northern and central districts such as Adilabad, Nizamabad and Mahabubnagar have been experiencing extreme daytime heat for several consecutive days. Weather officials say the intense dry conditions are increasing discomfort levels and raising health concerns, especially during afternoon hours.

Hyderabad Records Hot and Uncomfortable Conditions

Residents of Hyderabad are also struggling with unusually warm conditions, as the city is expected to touch 41°C during the day while nighttime temperatures remain around 31°C. The combination of dry weather and moderate humidity has reduced nighttime relief, making evenings feel almost as hot as the daytime.

The IMD has identified several districts including Adilabad, Komuram Bheem Asifabad, Mancherial, Nirmal, Karimnagar, Nalgonda and Suryapet as regions highly vulnerable to severe heatwave conditions. Officials have advised people to avoid direct sun exposure and remain hydrated throughout the day.

Thunderstorm and Lightning Alerts Add to Weather Concerns

Even as heatwave conditions continue, parts of Telangana are also facing the possibility of sudden thunderstorms and strong winds. The IMD has issued a yellow alert for isolated areas including Bhadradri Kothagudem, Khammam, Nagarkurnool and Wanaparthy.

These regions could witness lightning activity and gusty winds reaching speeds of 40 to 50 kmph. Experts say the unstable weather pattern is being caused by intense surface heating combined with atmospheric instability, creating conditions favourable for short but potentially dangerous storms.

Authorities have urged residents in affected districts to stay cautious, especially during late afternoon and evening hours when thunderstorm activity is more likely to develop.

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