Bitcoin Dip Buyers Await Lower Prices Is $70K Next For BTC?

MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) Bitcoin has cooled from the latest push higher as traders pivot toward liquidity-driven dynamics rather than chasing new all-time highs. Futures and order-book data point to a concentration of buyers around the $68,000–$70,000 zone, suggesting market participants are building and anchoring positions in a corridor that has become the dominant trading focus in recent months.

Analysts tracking on-chain and order-book indicators note the region between $68,000 and $70,000 is now the most densely traded area on the chart since November 2025. The visible range volume profile shows heavy activity in that band, implying many positions were opened or accumulated there over the past several months. Concurrently, the bid-ask ratio has hovered in negative territory, signaling that sellers have been more assertive than buyers as markets hover near liquidation thresholds. A separate liquidation heatmap points to substantial long exposure near $74,700, with the potential for that exposure to rise to around $11 billion if Bitcoin trades toward $70,000 over the next 90 days. Taken together, the data suggests traders are prioritizing deeper liquidity pools and risk management over pressing toward higher levels above $80,000.

The $68,000–$70,000 zone remains the most active trading band on the visible range volume profile since November 2025, indicating entrenched liquidity there. The bid-ask ratio sits at approximately -0.03, showing selling pressure is currently outpacing aggressive buying as traders position near liquidation levels. Liquidation data highlights over $3.4 billion in cumulative long exposure around $74,700, with a potential rise toward $11 billion if BTC weakness extends toward $70,000 within a 90-day window. Retail trader sentiment shows a crowded long stance, with Hyblock reporting True Retail Accounts long above 60% and RSI around 74.9, implying a potential for pullbacks if orders unwind. Past patterns suggest recoveries have tended to occur when retail long positioning cooled, offering a cautionary frame for the current setup.

Key takeawaysLiquidity concentration shapes the near-term outlook

By design, the VRVP (visible range volume profile) highlights where the most trading activity has taken place. In Bitcoin's current data, the $68,000–$70,000 corridor stands out as the principal hub of activity, signaling that many market participants are comfortable and liquid near these levels rather than chasing fresh highs. This concentration can act as both a magnet and a shield: it provides built-in liquidity for exits but can also cap upside if price action fails to attract new buyers with enough conviction to move beyond the zone.

Long exposure and liquidation risk cluster around key levels

Liquidity risk is not only about where traders want to buy; it's also about where they are most exposed to losses. CoinGlass' liquidation heatmap shows a significant cluster of long positions near $74,700, underscoring a vulnerable point if the market reverses. The metric estimates more than $3.4 billion in long exposure at that strike, with the potential to swell toward roughly $11 billion if Bitcoin declines toward $70,000 over a 90-day horizon. For traders, this paints a picture of a market that is heavily concentrated at specific strikes, where liquidations could accelerate if price action tests those levels.

Related market coverage from Cointelegraph notes Bitcoin's price recently stayed below the $77,000 mark as U.S. bond yields hovered near multi-decade highs, a macro backdrop that can amplify drawdowns when risk-off sentiment surfaces. In this context, the above liquidity and liquidation signals reinforce a scenario where the market's immediate pulse is governed by risk management and depth of liquidity rather than impulsive upside chasing.

Retail sentiment and the risk of a crowded long regime

Hyblock's metrics add a behavioral lens to the supply-and-demand picture. The platform tracks the share of retail futures accounts that are long, and its True Retail Accounts long percentage has climbed above 60%. In earlier cycles, such“extreme long” conditions tended to precede short- to mid-term pullbacks, with price momentum cooling after retail positioning became crowded. Hyblock also complements its long-term positioning reads with a relative strength index around 74.9, suggesting that retail traders are aligned with a continued move toward the mid-to-upper $70,000s rather than a breakout toward new highs.

Historically, the most pronounced recoveries have emerged when retail longs contracted-often when fewer than about 35% of retail accounts held long positions-before BTC rebounded from local lows. The latest signal - a long-dominated retail base combined with elevated RSI - implies traders should be mindful of a possible consolidation or correction if the market cannot sustain upside momentum. The latest metrics indicate traders are positioned for prices near the mid-$70,000s, which could leave room for a sharper correction if the macro or liquidity backdrop shifts unfavorably.

In practical terms, the current layout means investors should watch how BTC behaves around the 68k–70k zone and near the major long-exposure thresholds highlighted by the liquidation map. A break below the lower boundary could accelerate selling as liquidations cascade through the concentrated long positions, while a sustained move above the dense supply zone would require fresh buyers to appear in meaningful size to re-energize a new bout of upside.

Readers should stay tuned to how volatility evolves around these pins, and whether retail sentiment shifts as macro catalysts unfold. As with prior cycles, a clear change in the balance of power between liquidity depth and price discovery could redefine the near-term path for Bitcoin.

As a point of context, investors will want to monitor how the market absorbs any macro shifts that influence risk appetite, including yields, liquidity conditions, and funding rates. The evolving interplay between on-chain liquidity hotspots and retail positioning will likely shape BTC's direction in the weeks ahead.

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