Tehran Says US Using UN Platform To Spread False Claims Against Iran
Tehran stated that the United States, as the only country in history to have used nuclear weapons, bears responsibility for strikes on peaceful nuclear facilities under IAEA safeguards, as well as for attacks on civilian infrastructure and the civilian population.
The Iranian mission also accused Washington of violating international law through illegal maritime blockades and supporting Israeli actions in the region.--
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