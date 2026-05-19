Purdentix Claims Evaluated: Investigating The Official Website Complaints & Company Policy

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) PurDentix Supplement Facts, Oral Probiotic Ingredients, Oral Microbiome, Side Effects, Scam or Legit, FDA, and Refund Policy for Teeth and Gums Aurora, CO, May 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. PurDentix is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease. Consult a qualified healthcare professional before use, especially if currently taking prescription medications. See full terms through the official PurDentix website. This content contains affiliate links. If you purchase through these links, a commission may be earned at no additional cost to you.

Product PurDentix Category Oral Health Probiotic Supplement Format Chewable Tablet Serving 1 tablet daily (30 per bottle) Key Ingredients Lactobacillus paracasei, Lactobacillus reuteri, Bifidobacterium lactis BL-04®, Lactobacillus salivarius, Inulin (chicory root) Allergen Notice Contains Milk Guarantee 60-day money-back Starting Price $49 per bottle (6-bottle package) Website purdentixdental

View the current PurDentix offer (official PurDentix page)

Search interest around PurDentix claims evaluated, PurDentix complaints, PurDentix official website, and PurDentix company policy reflects the verification process adults often complete before purchasing a dietary supplement. The core questions involve formula transparency, probiotic strain details, allergen disclosure, order support, refund terms, and whether the product is intended to complement routine oral hygiene rather than replace dental care. PurDentix is a chewable oral probiotic supplement designed to support teeth, gums, breath freshness, and oral microbiome balance through a once-daily tablet format. The sections below address each of those questions directly -- supplement facts, ingredient data, pricing, guarantee terms, and contact information -- so anyone considering PurDentix can confirm what matters most before placing an order.

PurDentix Claims Evaluated: What Buyers Are Trying to Verify

When buyers search PurDentix claims evaluated, the questions behind that search are consistent: What is actually in the formula? What does the supplement facts panel list? What are the return terms if the buyer chooses to request a refund? Is the order structure a one-time purchase or a subscription? Who handles order support if something goes wrong?

Those are practical, reasonable questions for any supplement purchase -- and they have direct answers. PurDentix publishes a supplement facts panel with specific probiotic strains and dosages. The product is sold as a one-time purchase through an authorized retailer with a documented refund process. Support is reachable by both email and phone. Each of those areas is covered in the sections below.

Separately, buyers searching PurDentix scam or legit are running the same due diligence in different language. The practical questions are formula transparency, support access, refund terms, order structure, and product labeling.

View the current PurDentix offer (official PurDentix page)

What Oral Probiotics Are Designed to Do

The mouth contains a complex ecosystem of bacteria. When the balance of that ecosystem shifts, adults commonly notice concerns like bad breath, gum sensitivity, or a feeling that their mouth does not feel as clean as it should -- even with regular brushing and flossing. Oral probiotic supplements are designed to introduce beneficial bacterial strains directly into that environment, where they interact with saliva and the existing oral microbiome.

The mechanism is different from conventional oral care products. Toothpaste and mouthwash work on the surface of teeth and gums through physical or chemical action. An oral probiotic chewable tablet is formulated to dissolve in the mouth, distributing probiotic strains and prebiotic fiber as part of a daily wellness routine. PurDentix is designed to complement -- not replace -- regular brushing, flossing, dental cleanings, and professional dental care.

Adults with dental pain, bleeding, swelling, loose teeth, infection concerns, gum disease symptoms, or any ongoing oral health issue should consult a dentist or qualified healthcare professional. PurDentix is designed as a dietary supplement for oral wellness support, not as a replacement for diagnosis, dental treatment, cleanings, or prescribed care.

PurDentix Overview

PurDentix is an oral health probiotic supplement manufactured in the USA in a facility that follows Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP) standards. The product carries independent NSF certification. It is labeled non-GMO and gluten-free. The label states that PurDentix contains milk. Adults with dairy sensitivities should review the full ingredient list before ordering.

Each bottle contains 30 chewable tablets. The suggested use is one tablet daily. PurDentix is not intended for individuals under 18, pregnant or nursing mothers, or anyone managing a medical condition without first consulting a physician. BuyGoods Inc. serves as the authorized retailer.

PurDentix Ingredients and Supplement Facts

The following nutrient data is from the PurDentix supplement facts panel:

Ingredient Amount Per Serving Inulin Powder (Cichorium intybus, chicory root) 100 mg Proprietary Probiotic Blend (3.5 billion CFU***) 40 mg Lactobacillus paracasei -- Lactobacillus reuteri -- Bifidobacterium lactis BL-04®† -- Lactobacillus salivarius --

*** 3.5 Billion Live Colony Forming Units (CFU) at time of manufacture. † Bifidobacterium lactis BL-04® is a registered trademark of IFF Nourish Division Corp.

Other ingredients: microcrystalline cellulose (MCC), tricalcium phosphate, sucralose, organic peppermint leaf, magnesium stearate. Contains Milk.

PurDentix Oral Probiotic Formula Explained

Inulin Powder (Chicory Root) -- 100 mg

Inulin from chicory root is a prebiotic fiber. Prebiotics are designed to support the growth and activity of beneficial bacteria. In oral probiotic formulas, inulin is included alongside the probiotic strains to support their activity. Together, the prebiotic and probiotic components are intended to work in combination as part of daily oral wellness support.

Proprietary Probiotic Blend -- 40 mg / 3.5 Billion CFU

PurDentix lists probiotic strains commonly discussed in oral microbiome research. The blend contains four named strains at a combined count of 3.5 billion colony-forming units at time of manufacture. CFU is the standard unit used to measure the number of live bacteria in a supplement serving.

Lactobacillus paracasei is designed to support gum health and a balanced oral environment. Lactobacillus reuteri is designed to support breath freshness and oral microbiome balance. Bifidobacterium lactis BL-04® is designed to support natural oral balance and freshness. Lactobacillus salivarius is designed to support gum and tooth wellness. Together, these four strains form the probiotic core of the PurDentix formula.

Organic peppermint leaf is included to support breath freshness. Tricalcium phosphate is a mineral ingredient included as part of the tablet formulation base.

PurDentix works by delivering these probiotic strains in a chewable tablet format designed for daily oral wellness support. The tablet is intended to dissolve in the mouth, where saliva distributes the probiotic strains across the oral environment with each dose.

What PurDentix Is Not

PurDentix is not a dental treatment.

PurDentix is not a prescription medication.

PurDentix is not a toothpaste, mouthwash, whitening kit, dental device, or substitute for brushing and flossing.

PurDentix is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent gum disease, cavities, infections, periodontal disease, or any other condition.

PurDentix is a dietary supplement intended to support oral wellness as part of a broader oral hygiene routine that includes regular brushing, flossing, and professional dental care.

PurDentix Official Website Complaints and Company Policy Questions

Search interest around PurDentix complaints reflects the due diligence buyers apply to supplement purchases -- especially around return terms, contact access, order support, allergen disclosures, and one-time purchase structure. PurDentix policy details center on the following areas.

Guarantee and Returns: PurDentix offers a 60-day money-back guarantee from the date of purchase. Buyers who are unsatisfied during the first 60 days can contact support to initiate a return. Return bottles are sent to PurDentix, 19655 E 35th Dr #100, Aurora, CO 80011, USA. Buyers can contact support to request guarantee documentation before ordering. Guarantee terms apply.

One-Time Purchase: PurDentix orders are one-time payments. There is no auto-ship enrollment, subscription plan, or recurring billing associated with a standard purchase.

Order Processing: Orders are processed through BuyGoods Inc., the authorized retailer. Order support is available at or by phone at 302-404-2568.

Allergen Notice: The PurDentix label states the product contains milk. Adults with dairy sensitivities should review the full ingredient list before placing an order.

Age and Health Restrictions: PurDentix is not intended for individuals under 18. Pregnant or nursing mothers and anyone taking prescription medications or managing a medical condition should consult a physician before use.

View the current PurDentix offer (official PurDentix page)

PurDentix Pricing and Package Options

Package Per Bottle Total Shipping Bonuses 1 Bottle (30-day supply) $69 $78.99 $9.99 None 3 Bottles (90-day supply) $59 $177 Free 2 digital bonus books 6 Bottles (180-day supply) $49 $294 Free 2 digital bonus books

PurDentix package options include one-bottle, three-bottle, and six-bottle choices. The six-bottle package is listed at $49 per bottle, the three-bottle package at $59 per bottle, and the one-bottle option at $69 plus shipping. Three- and six-bottle packages ship free and include two digital bonus books. Pricing and availability may change -- confirm current pricing at before completing purchase.

What Buyers Can Confirm Through the Official PurDentix Page

PurDentix ordering details include current pricing, package availability, supplement facts, guarantee terms, allergen disclosures, and support contact information.

Buyers with specific questions about ingredients, allergens, or whether PurDentix is appropriate for their health situation should contact support before ordering or consult a qualified healthcare professional.

View the current PurDentix offer (official PurDentix page)

Contact Information

Product Support:

Email:...

Phone: 1-866-450-0610

Hours: 7AM to 9PM, 7 days a week

Order Support (BuyGoods):

Website: Phone: 302-404-2568

Return Address: PurDentix 19655 E 35th Dr #100 Aurora, CO 80011, USA

Frequently Asked Questions

What is PurDentix designed to support?

PurDentix is a daily oral probiotic supplement designed to support teeth, gums, and breath freshness. The formula combines four probiotic strains with inulin prebiotic fiber, delivered in a once-daily chewable tablet. PurDentix is a dietary supplement -- it is not a dental treatment, prescription product, or substitute for brushing, flossing, or professional dental care.

What strains are in the PurDentix probiotic blend?

The probiotic blend includes Lactobacillus paracasei, Lactobacillus reuteri, Bifidobacterium lactis BL-04® (a registered trademark of IFF Nourish Division Corp.), and Lactobacillus salivarius. The total CFU count is 3.5 billion at time of manufacture.

What does 3.5 billion CFU mean?

CFU stands for colony-forming units, the standard measurement used to indicate the number of live bacteria in a supplement serving. PurDentix lists 3.5 billion CFU in the probiotic blend at time of manufacture, which is the point at which the count is verified before the product ships.

What is Bifidobacterium lactis BL-04®?

Bifidobacterium lactis BL-04® is a specific probiotic strain included in the PurDentix formula. BL-04® is a registered trademark of IFF Nourish Division Corp. It is one of four strains in the proprietary probiotic blend.

Does PurDentix contain milk?

Yes. The PurDentix label states that the product contains milk. Adults with dairy sensitivities or known allergen concerns should review the full ingredient list before ordering.

Is PurDentix FDA approved?

PurDentix is a dietary supplement. Dietary supplements are not FDA-approved to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent disease. The PurDentix label includes the standard FDA dietary supplement disclaimer. The product is manufactured in a GMP-standard facility with independent NSF certification.

Does PurDentix replace brushing or flossing?

No. PurDentix is designed to complement routine oral hygiene practices, including brushing, flossing, and professional dental care -- not replace them. It is a once-daily dietary supplement intended to support oral microbiome balance as part of a broader oral wellness routine.

Can PurDentix treat gum disease?

No. PurDentix is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent gum disease or any other condition. Adults with gum disease symptoms, bleeding, swelling, pain, or other oral health concerns should consult a dentist or qualified healthcare professional.

How long is the PurDentix money-back guarantee?

PurDentix offers a 60-day money-back guarantee from the date of purchase. Buyers unsatisfied during the first 60 days can contact support to initiate a return and request a full refund. Guarantee terms apply.

Is PurDentix a one-time purchase?

Yes. PurDentix orders are one-time payments. There is no auto-ship enrollment, subscription, or recurring billing associated with a standard purchase.

Who should ask a dentist before using PurDentix?

Anyone currently managing a dental health condition, taking prescription medications, pregnant or nursing, or under 18 should consult a dentist or physician before adding PurDentix or any supplement to their routine. Adults with specific allergen concerns -- particularly dairy -- should also review the full ingredient panel before ordering.

What should buyers check before ordering PurDentix?

PurDentix ordering details include current pricing, the full supplement facts panel, guarantee terms, allergen disclosures, and support contact information. Buyers with specific health or medication questions should consult a qualified healthcare professional before purchase.

Where do buyers contact PurDentix support?

Product support is available at... or by phone at 1-866-450-0610, 7AM to 9PM, 7 days a week. Order support through BuyGoods is available at or 302-404-2568.

Summary

PurDentix is a once-daily chewable oral probiotic supplement designed to support teeth, gums, breath freshness, and oral microbiome balance. The supplement facts panel lists Inulin Powder from chicory root at 100 mg and a Proprietary Probiotic Blend at 40 mg, delivering 3.5 billion CFU from four named strains -- Lactobacillus paracasei, Lactobacillus reuteri, Bifidobacterium lactis BL-04®, and Lactobacillus salivarius. The product is manufactured in the USA in a GMP-standard facility with independent NSF certification and is labeled non-GMO and gluten-free. The label states the product contains milk.

PurDentix is not a dental treatment, prescription product, or substitute for brushing, flossing, or professional dental care. It is a dietary supplement designed to complement an existing oral hygiene routine. Adults with dental health concerns, ongoing conditions, allergen sensitivities, or questions about medication interactions should consult a dentist or qualified healthcare professional before use.

Pricing starts at $49 per bottle for the six-bottle package. Three- and six-bottle packages include free shipping and two digital bonus books. A 60-day money-back guarantee applies. Orders are one-time payments with no subscription enrollment. Buyers with questions before ordering can contact product support at... or 1-866-450-0610.

View the current PurDentix offer (official PurDentix page)

Additional PurDentix Coverage

Additional previously published PurDentix coverage is available below.

PurDentix Under Review: Clinically Studied Dental Health Ingredients for Teeth and Gums Support

PurDentix 2025 Report: Reviews and Complaints Coverage

These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. PurDentix is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease. Consult a qualified healthcare professional before use, especially if currently taking prescription medications. See full terms through the official PurDentix website.

Consult a qualified healthcare professional before starting any new supplement, particularly if you are pregnant, nursing, taking prescription medication, or managing a medical condition.

Individual results may vary. Product details, pricing, package availability, and support terms may change. Confirm current pricing and package details at before completing purchase.

This content was produced in connection with a marketing arrangement with PurDentix. See full terms through the official PurDentix website.

CONTACT: Email:... Phone: 1-866-450-0610/Hours: 7AM to 9PM, 7 days a week Order Support (BuyGoods): Phone: 302-404-2568 Website: