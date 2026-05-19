B2i Digital, Inc. / Key word(s): Financial

Centurion One Capital's Miami Summit Named B2i Digital Featured Conference

20.05.2026 / 01:41 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Full-day Investor Conference at Faena Hotel Miami Beach to Connect Growth-stage Issuers With Institutional Investors and Family Offices B2i Digital's Marketing to MeetingsSM Platform Extends Conference Visibility Before, During, and After the Event NEW YORK, NY - May 19, 2026 (NEWMEDIAWIRE ) - B2i Digital, Inc. will serve as the Official Marketing Partner for Centurion One Capital's Miami Summit, a full-day investor conference taking place May 28, 2026, at the Faena Hotel Miami Beach. The Miami Summit will bring together company executives, institutional investors, family offices, and capital markets professionals for company presentations, panel discussions, and one-on-one meetings focused on growth-stage issuers across North America. The Summit is structured to combine the energy of an in-person Miami investor conference with a curated format designed for direct access and relationship building. Registration and breakfast begin at 8:00 AM, with the program running through 5:00 PM. Centurion One Capital is an independent investment bank focused on growth companies across North America. “Centurion One Capital designed the Miami Summit to create direct access between growth companies and the investors who are actively evaluating opportunities,” said Nima Besharat, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder of Centurion One Capital.“The goal is to bring company executives, institutional investors, family offices, and capital markets professionals into the same room for a full day of focused conversations.” “Investor conferences work best when the engagement does not begin and end in the room,” said David Shapiro, Chief Executive Officer of B2i Digital.“Centurion One Capital has built a strong in-person format for company presentations, panels, and one-on-one meetings. Our role is to help extend that visibility before, during, and after the Summit through our Marketing to MeetingsSM platform.” As Official Marketing Partner, B2i Digital is amplifying the Summit through digital marketing, targeted investor outreach, and Featured Conference visibility across its proprietary network of active market participants. The Miami Summit reflects B2i Digital's broader Featured Conference model, which supports investor conferences through pre-event visibility, targeted distribution, social media amplification, and post-event content that helps participating companies remain visible after the live program concludes. More information about the Summit is available at: Registration and event details:



Disclosure & Disclaimer B2i Digital, Inc. is the Official Marketing Partner of Centurion One Capital's Miami Summit. B2i Digital is not an affiliate of Centurion One Capital and does not represent Centurion One Capital in any capacity. B2i Digital, Inc. is not a registered broker-dealer and does not solicit or execute securities transactions. This announcement is for informational purposes only and does not constitute investment advice or an offer to buy or sell any security. About B2i Digital, Inc. B2i Digital, Inc. partners with investor conferences, public companies, and capital markets advisors through its Featured Conference, Featured Company, and Featured Expert programs. The firm acts as a Capital Markets MatchmakerSM, using digital marketing technology, a proprietary network of more than 1.6 million market participants, and targeted introductions to connect issuers with relevant investors. Founded in 2021 by David Shapiro, B2i Digital is headquartered in New York City. B2i Digital Contact Information:

David Shapiro

Chief Executive Officer

B2i Digital, Inc.



212.579.4844 Office

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B2i Digital Social Media:







@b2idigital

@b2idigital







@davidshapironyc

About Centurion One Capital Centurion One Capital's mission is to ignite the world's most visionary entrepreneurs to conquer the greatest challenges of tomorrow, fueling their ambitions with transformative capital, unparalleled expertise, and a global network of influential connections. Every interaction is guided by our core values of respect, integrity, commitment, excellence in execution, and uncompromising performance. We make principal investments, drawing on the time-honored principles of merchant banking, where aligned incentives forge enduring partnerships. Centurion One Capital: A superior approach to investment banking. For more information, please visit . Centurion One Capital Contact Information:

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News Source: B2i Digital, Inc.

20.05.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

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