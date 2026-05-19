The 24Th Dalian International Walking Festival Kicks Off

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Organizing Committee of the 24th Dalian International Walking Festival

DALIAN, China, May 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On May 16, the 24th Dalian International Walking Festival took place as scheduled under the theme "Peace, Health, Exchange - Dalian: Where Heartbeats Sync with the Waves". Li Qiang, Deputy Secretary of the CPC Dalian Municipal Committee and Mayor of Dalian, declared the event open and then joined distinguished guests on the podium in sounding the starting gun, sharing this low-carbon, eco-friendly, stylish, and healthy sporting occasion with walking enthusiasts from China and around the world.

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Jamie Stewart, Pan-Pacific Regional Vice President of IML Walking Association, sent a congratulatory letter on behalf of the league and its member countries, extending warm congratulations on the opening of the 24th Dalian International Walking Festival. In the letter, Jamie noted that the walking routes along Dalian's scenic Binhai Road offer visitors a remarkable opportunity to appreciate both the city's rich cultural heritage and its stunning coastal and mountain scenery. He also welcomed walking enthusiasts worldwide to experience the unique charm and vitality of Dalian firsthand.

As the starting gun sounded, more than 100,000 walking enthusiasts from across China and around the world gathered at the main venue and branch venues, energizing the city with their enthusiasm. At the main venue, walkers set off from Xinghai Bay and proceeded along the picturesque Binhai Road, passing such iconic landmarks as Fujiazhuang Park, Yanwoling Scenic Spot, the North Bridge, Laohutan Ocean Park, Fisherman's Wharf, Shicao, Bangchui Island Scenic Spot, Haizhiyun Park, and Shibapan, as part of the journey stretching 5/20/30 kilometers.

This year's event established a citywide framework featuring "one main venue coordinated with nine branch venues". In addition to the main venue at Xinghai Bay, branch venues were set up in Ganjingzi District, Lüshunkou District, Pulandian District, Wafangdian City, Zhuanghe City, Changhai County, High-Tech Zone, Changxing Island Economic Zone, and Jinshitan National Tourist Resort. Over the two-day festival, more than 300,000 walking enthusiasts from home and abroad are expected to gather in the coastal city, measuring the romance and vitality of this "city of mountains and seas" with every step.

Dalian was the first city in China to join the IML Walking Association. Backed by the municipal Party committee and government, the Dalian International Walking Festival has now been staged for 23 editions in a row, drawing a cumulative total of more than 4.3 million participants. The event has thus been hailed by the IML Walking Association as "the world's most influential walking festival".

Source: Organizing Committee of the 24th Dalian International Walking Festival

CONTACT: Contact person: Ms. Liu, Tel: 86-10-63074558