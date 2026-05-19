Valasys Media Achieves 4.9 Rating On G2 As VAIS Gains Recognition Across Global And Regional Grid® Reports

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire / -- Valasys Media announced that VAIS (Valasys Artificial Intelligence Score), the company's AI-powered intelligence and campaign platform, has achieved a 4.9 out of 5 customer rating on G2 while earning recognition across multiple G2 GridReports for 2026 across the United Kingdom, Europe, EMEA, and global markets.

The recognition spans several high-growth B2B technology categories, including Sales Intelligence, Lead Scoring, Sales Enablement, Market Intelligence, and Lead Intelligence, reflecting the platform's growing adoption among marketing and revenue teams globally.

VAIS was recognized across fourteen reports globally:

United Kingdom Regional Grid® Report for Sales Intelligence

Europe Regional Grid® Report for Sales Intelligence

EMEA (Europe, the Middle East, and Africa) Regional Grid® Report for Sales Intelligence

Europe Regional Grid® Report for Lead Scoring

EMEA Regional Grid® Report for Lead Scoring

United Kingdom Regional Grid® Report for Sales Enablement

Europe Regional Grid® Report for Market Intelligence

Global Grid® Report for Sales Intelligence

EMEA Regional Grid® Report for Market Intelligence

United Kingdom Regional Grid® Report for Lead Intelligence

Global Grid® Report for Lead Scoring

EMEA Regional Grid® Report for Sales Enablement

Europe Regional Grid® Report for Sales Enablement

Europe Regional Grid® Report for Lead Intelligence

The recognition reflects increasing market visibility for VAIS across multiple international regions and business intelligence categories as organizations continue investing in AI-driven B2B marketing and sales technologies.

Mohammad Tareequddin, CEO of Valasys Media, said the recognition validates the company's long-term focus on combining intelligence, automation, and campaign execution into a unified platform experience.

“Modern B2B revenue teams need more than fragmented tools. They need actionable intelligence that helps them execute campaigns with accuracy, improve lead qualification, and create measurable pipeline impact. The recognition of VAIS across multiple G2 reports reflects the trust customers are placing in our platform and the outcomes they are achieving globally.”

Prachi Shah, Director and CFO of Valasys Media, said the customer ratings demonstrate the company's emphasis on operational consistency and product reliability.

“Our focus has always been on delivering scalable systems backed by quality data, automation, and measurable performance. Achieving a 4.9 rating while expanding recognition across regions highlights the consistency of the experience we are delivering to customers across different markets and use cases.”

G2 is one of the world's largest software marketplaces and peer-review platforms, where business software products are evaluated based on verified customer reviews, market presence, and customer satisfaction scores. Its Grid® Reports are widely referenced by B2B buyers and enterprise decision-makers when evaluating software vendors across industries.

Valasys Media's customer feedback contributing to the platform's rating highlighted factors such as usability, campaign execution efficiency, lead intelligence capabilities, and data-driven decision-making support.

The company stated that the latest recognitions strengthen VAIS' position in the global B2B marketing and sales technology landscape as businesses increasingly prioritize integrated intelligence and AI-powered campaign execution strategies.

About Valasys Media

Valasys Media is a global B2B marketing and sales solutions company helping brands build predictable growth engines through services like Lead Generation, ABM, and Content Syndication.

Its proprietary VAIS (Valasys AI Scoring) platform powers data-driven prospecting by identifying ideal buyers, prioritizing accounts, and guiding outreach with actionable intelligence. Backed by data insights and a dedicated team of experts, Valasys enables clients to engage, convert, and retain the right prospects while maximizing ROI.

Compliance and Data Ethics

Valasys Media processes business-contact data only using permissioned and consent-aligned signals. All outreach honors opt-outs and local regulations, including GDPR, CCPA/CPRA, and SOC 2. Data is verified for accuracy and recency, and suppression and do-not-contact lists are enforced across campaigns.

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