MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) PreveCeutical Announces Extension of Non-Brokered Private Placement

May 19, 2026 7:36 PM EDT | Source: PreveCeutical Medical Inc.

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 19, 2026) - PreveCeutical Medical Inc. (CSE: PREV) (OTCQB: PRVCF) (FSE: 18H0) (the "Company" or "PreveCeutical"), is pleased to announce that, further to its news releases dated May 12, 2026 and April 22, 2026, it has extended the closing of its private non-brokered private placement (the " Offering ") of units of the Company (each, a " Unit ") to raise gross proceeds of $1,000,000 to June 12, 2026 and intends to close a second tranche of the Offering on or before June 12, 2026.

Each Unit is comprised of one (1) common share (each, a " Share ") in the capital of the Company and one-half (1/2) of one Share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, a " Warrant "). Each Warrant entitles the holder thereof to purchase an additional Share (each, a " Warrant Share ") at an exercise price of $0.05 per Warrant Share for a period of two years from the closing of Offering, subject to an acceleration right, whereby the expiry date of the Warrants may be accelerated if the daily closing price of the Shares equals or exceeds $0.10 or greater on the Canadian Securities Exchange (" CSE ") (or such other recognized securities exchange on which the Shares may then trade) for a minimum of ten consecutive trading days, in which event the Company may accelerate the expiry of the Warrants by giving notice via news release and, in such case, all of the then unexercised Warrants will expire on the 30th day after the date on which the news release is disseminated.

Finder's fees may be paid in connection with the Offering. The Company intends to use the aggregate gross proceeds from the sale of the Offering for short loan repayments, audit, accounting and legal fees, patents and further studies and analysis of rodents and tissues and general working capital purposes.

All securities issued in connection with the Offering will be subject to a statutory hold period expiring four months and one day after the Closing. Completion of the Offering remains subject to certain conditions, including, without limitation, confirmation of no objection from the CSE.

The securities issued under the Offering will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the " Securities Act "), and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements under the Securities Act. This news release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of the securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

About PreveCeutical

PreveCeutical is a health sciences company that develops innovative options for preventive and curative therapies utilizing organic and nature identical products. PreveCeutical aims to be a leader in preventive health sciences and currently has five research and development programs, including: dual gene therapy for curative and prevention therapies for diabetes and obesity; the Sol-gel Program; Nature IdenticalTM peptides for treatment of various ailments; nonaddictive analgesic peptides as a replacement to the highly addictive analgesics such as morphine, fentanyl and oxycodone; and a therapeutic product for treating athletes who suffer from concussions (mild traumatic brain injury). For more information about PreveCeutical, please visit our website or follow us on Twitter and Facebook.

On behalf of the Board of Directors of PreveCeutical

Stephen Van Deventer, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer