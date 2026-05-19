UN Chief Condemns Deadly San Diego Mosque Attack

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

New York, May 19 (Petra) -- United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres has condemned in the strongest terms the deadly attack that targeted a mosque in San Diego, California.

In a statement issued in his name on Tuesday, Guterres emphasized that attacks on places of worship are utterly heinous acts. He stressed the urgent need to confront hatred and intolerance in all their forms. The Secretary-General extended his deepest condolences to the families of the victims, expressed his solidarity with the Muslim community, and called for a thorough investigation into the attack.

Top US authorities also denounced the assault on the San Diego Islamic Center, which houses a mosque and a children's school. US President Donald Trump condemned the attack alongside the Governor of California and the city's mayor.

//Petra// AF