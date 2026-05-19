Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Azerbaijan And EBRD Discuss Prospects For Cooperation (PHOTO)

Azerbaijan And EBRD Discuss Prospects For Cooperation (PHOTO)


2026-05-19 07:18:27
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 19. Azerbaijani Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov met with Harry Boyd-Carpenter, Managing Director of the Sustainable Infrastructure Group of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD), who is visiting Baku as part of the World Urban Forum (WUF13), Trend reports, citing the Ministry of Economy.

The meeting discussed prospects for expanding the partnership with the bank in the area of ​​infrastructure improvement, urban development projects, and other areas.

Discussions were held on measures being implemented within the framework of the Action Plan for the creation of a "green city" in Ganja, improvement of water supply and transport infrastructure in Nakhchivan, as well as urban development projects.

Meanwhile, the third day of the 13th session of the World Urban Forum (WUF13) was held in Baku.

--

MENAFN19052026000187011040ID1111140880



Trend News Agency

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search