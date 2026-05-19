Azerbaijan And EBRD Discuss Prospects For Cooperation (PHOTO)
The meeting discussed prospects for expanding the partnership with the bank in the area of infrastructure improvement, urban development projects, and other areas.
Discussions were held on measures being implemented within the framework of the Action Plan for the creation of a "green city" in Ganja, improvement of water supply and transport infrastructure in Nakhchivan, as well as urban development projects.
Meanwhile, the third day of the 13th session of the World Urban Forum (WUF13) was held in Baku.--
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