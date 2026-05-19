Azerbaijan And EBRD Discuss Prospects For Cooperation (PHOTO)

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Azerbaijani Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov met with Harry Boyd-Carpenter, Managing Director of the Sustainable Infrastructure Group of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD), who is visiting Baku as part of the World Urban Forum (WUF13), Trend reports, citing the Ministry of Economy.

The meeting discussed prospects for expanding the partnership with the bank in the area of ​​infrastructure improvement, urban development projects, and other areas.

Discussions were held on measures being implemented within the framework of the Action Plan for the creation of a "green city" in Ganja, improvement of water supply and transport infrastructure in Nakhchivan, as well as urban development projects.

Meanwhile, the third day of the 13th session of the World Urban Forum (WUF13) was held in Baku.

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