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Erdogan, Von Der Leyen Discuss Türkiye-EU Relations

Erdogan, Von Der Leyen Discuss Türkiye-EU Relations


2026-05-19 07:18:27
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 20. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan held a telephone conversation with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, the Turkish Presidential Administration's Communications Directorate said in a statement, Trend reports.

Relations between Türkiye and the EU, as well as regional and international developments, were discussed during the conversation.

Erdogan emphasized that Türkiye supports the observance of the ceasefire and the establishment of peace in the region, as well as the speedy opening of the Strait of Hormuz.

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