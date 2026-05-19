Erdogan, Von Der Leyen Discuss Türkiye-EU Relations

Erdogan, Von Der Leyen Discuss Türkiye-EU Relations
Relations between Türkiye and the EU, as well as regional and international developments, were discussed during the conversation.
Erdogan emphasized that Türkiye supports the observance of the ceasefire and the establishment of peace in the region, as well as the speedy opening of the Strait of Hormuz.--
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