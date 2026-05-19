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Uzbekistan To Develop Automotive Spare Parts Market Strategy By End Of 2026
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, May 20. Uzbekistan plans to develop a strategy for the automotive spare parts market by the end of 2026 with the involvement of international consulting companies, Trend reports via press service of Uzbek president.
The announcement was made during a meeting on the development of the automotive industry, chaired by President Shavkat Mirziyoyev.
During the discussion, officials highlighted the automotive components market as one of the key opportunities for further growth in the sector.--
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