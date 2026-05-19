Jamie Rowen

Associate Professor of Legal Studies and Political Science, UMass Amherst

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Dr. Rowen received a J.D. from Berkeley School of Law in 2009, a Ph.D. from the Jurisprudence and Social Policy Program at Berkeley School of Law in 2012, and was a doctoral fellow at the American Bar Foundation in 2012-2013. Prior to her current position at UMass, Dr. Rowen taught in the Centre for Criminology and Sociolegal Studies at the University of Toronto.

Dr. Rowen's work examining the creation and implementation of Veterans Treatment Courts was supported by a National Science Foundation CAREER Award. She has a forthcoming book, Worthy of Justice: the Practices and Politics of Veterans Treatment Courts, which will be published by Stanford University Press in December 2025.

Dr. Rowen's first book, Searching for Truth in the Transitional Justice Movement (Cambridge University Press 2017), focuses on the emergence of transitional justice as an idea in international and domestic scholarship, policy making, and advocacy. Her scholarship on the production and implementation of law to aid survivors of war has been published in Law anw and Society Review, Law and Policy, Law and Social Inquiry, International Journal of Transitional Justice, Law and Policy, Human Rights Quarterly, Journal of International Law and International Relations, Encyclopedia of Law and Behavioral Science, among other outlets.

–present Associate Professor of Legal Studies and Political Science, University of Massachusetts Amherst

2012 University of California Berkeley, PhD Jurisprudence and Social Policy

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