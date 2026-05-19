Raising Daughters With Old Man Strength Encourages Fathers To Lead, Guide, And Grow Alongside Their Daughters

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Raising Daughters With Old Man Strength: Becoming Your Daughter's Best Dad by David Poindexter offers fathers a heartfelt and practical guide to navigating the challenges, responsibilities, and joys of raising daughters. Drawing from over three decades of parenting experience and grounded in biblical wisdom, the book encourages fathers to embrace their unique influence while building strong, intentional relationships with their daughters.

Written specifically for“girl dads,” the book speaks directly to fathers who want to lead with wisdom, compassion, and purpose but may feel uncertain about the challenges of parenting daughters. Poindexter openly acknowledges the fears and questions many fathers face, from the moment they learn they are expecting a child to the lifelong journey of guiding daughters through growth, independence, and adulthood.

Through relatable storytelling, practical insight, and reflective lessons, Raising Daughters With Old Man Strength emphasizes the importance of being present, engaged, and intentional as a father. Poindexter encourages dads to inspire confidence, encourage curiosity, support healthy risk-taking, and create safe environments where daughters can learn, grow, and thrive.

What makes the book especially unique is its use of treasured Southern sayings as chapter titles, each serving as a framework for exploring key parenting lessons and meaningful life questions. Every chapter concludes with practical next steps, giving fathers actionable guidance they can immediately apply within their relationships and family life.

The book also highlights the spiritual and emotional role fathers play in shaping their daughters' confidence, character, and decision-making. Poindexter stresses that effective fatherhood is not about perfection but about remaining committed, teachable, and actively involved through every season of parenting.

The inspiration behind the book comes from Poindexter's own journey as a father and his desire to equip men with tools, encouragement, and perspective as they navigate the privilege and responsibility of raising daughters. Through personal experience and biblical truth, he hopes to help fathers become stronger role models and trusted guides in their daughters' lives.

David Poindexter is an author and devoted father passionate about strengthening families through intentional parenting and faith-centered leadership. Through his writing, he encourages fathers to remain engaged, thoughtful, and purposeful while helping daughters grow into confident, resilient, and capable women.

The book is now available-secure your copy here:

For review copies, interview requests, or additional information, please contact: