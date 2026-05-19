Thistle Resources Inc. (TRCG) Closes The Market
May 19, 2026 4:51 PM EDT | Source: Toronto Stock Exchange
Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - May 19, 2026) - Patrick J Cruickshank, President and Chief Executive Officer, Thistle Resources Inc. ("Thistle Resources", or the "Company") (TSXV: TRCG), joined Natalie Ho, Senior Listings Advisor, TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV"), to close the market to celebrate the Company's new listing on TSXV.
Cannot view this video? Visit:
The Middle River Gold Project is defined by a 7-kilometre mineralized fold trend where two completed drill programs returned High - Grade Certified Assays and multiple broad intersections, 6.28 g/t Au over 7.5 meters, 14.5 g/t over 3.38 meters and strong widths including 1.70 g/t Au up to 38.3 meters.
Thistle Resources is also advancing the Brunswick Antimony Project, located approximately 500 metres from the historic Brunswick No. 12 Mine, where sampling returned grades up to 10.3% antimony, 1,300 g/t silver and 2.32 g/t gold.
The upcoming Phase 3 Drill Program will target 26 drill sites over 4,000m to extend known gold zones and explore new high-potential areas at Middle River Gold with drilling scheduled for June 2026.
For more information, please visit: .
MEDIA CONTACT:
Jonathan Holmes
Director of Corporate Development
519 796-3939
...
To view the source version of this press release, please visit
Source: Toronto Stock Exchange
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment