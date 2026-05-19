MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Thistle Resources Inc. (TRCG) Closes the Market

May 19, 2026 4:51 PM EDT | Source: Toronto Stock Exchange

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - May 19, 2026) - Patrick J Cruickshank, President and Chief Executive Officer, Thistle Resources Inc. ("Thistle Resources", or the "Company") (TSXV: TRCG), joined Natalie Ho, Senior Listings Advisor, TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV"), to close the market to celebrate the Company's new listing on TSXV.



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The Middle River Gold Project is defined by a 7-kilometre mineralized fold trend where two completed drill programs returned High - Grade Certified Assays and multiple broad intersections, 6.28 g/t Au over 7.5 meters, 14.5 g/t over 3.38 meters and strong widths including 1.70 g/t Au up to 38.3 meters.

Thistle Resources is also advancing the Brunswick Antimony Project, located approximately 500 metres from the historic Brunswick No. 12 Mine, where sampling returned grades up to 10.3% antimony, 1,300 g/t silver and 2.32 g/t gold.

The upcoming Phase 3 Drill Program will target 26 drill sites over 4,000m to extend known gold zones and explore new high-potential areas at Middle River Gold with drilling scheduled for June 2026.

For more information, please visit: .

MEDIA CONTACT:

Jonathan Holmes

Director of Corporate Development

519 796-3939

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Source: Toronto Stock Exchange