MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Metals Creek Resources Corp. File for Final Approval of Private Placement

May 19, 2026 4:56 PM EDT | Source: Metals Creek Resources Corp.

Thunder Bay, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - May 19, 2026) - Metals Creek Resources Corp. (TSXV: MEK) (FSE: M1C1) (the "Company" or "Metals Creek") announces that, further to its April 2, 2026, April 15, 2026 and April 22, 2026 news releases it has filed for final approval to close its non-brokered private placement financing for aggregate gross proceeds of $704,150 on the issuance of 21,080,000 non-flow-through units ("NFT Units") and 2,050,000 flow-through units ("FT Units").

Each NFT Unit consists of one non-flow through common share and one non-flow through common share purchase warrant (the "NFT Warrants"), each NFT Warrant entiling the holder to purchase one additional non-flow through common share of the Company at an exercise price of $0.05 per common share for a period of 36 months from the date of issue. Each FT Unit consists of one flow-through common share (the "FT Shares") and one-half of a non-flow through common share purchase warrant (the "FT Warrants"), each whole FT Warrant entitling the holder to purchase one additional non-flow through common share of the Company at an exercise price of $0.06 per common share for a period of 36 months from the date of issue. The FT Shares entitle the holder to receive the tax benefits applicable to flow-through shares, in accordance with provisions of the Income Tax Act (Canada).

In connection with the private placement, the Company has paid $23,915.50 in cash finders' fees and has issued 775,600 non-transferable broker warrants exercisable at $0.05 per common share for a period of 36 months from the date of issue. All securities issued pursuant to the Private Placement will be subject to a four-month hold period. The Private Placement is subject to approval by the TSX Venture Exchange.

The Financing was effected with one insider of the Company subscribing for $45,000 - 1,500,000 NFT Units - that portion of the Financing a "related party transaction" as such term is defined under Multilateral Instrument 61- 101 - Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions ("MI 61-101"). The Company is relying on exemptions from the formal valuation and minority approval requirements set out in MI 61-101. The Company is exempt from the formal valuation requirement of MI 61-101 under sections 5.5(a) and (b) of MI 61-101 in respect of the transaction as the fair market value of the transaction, insofar as it involves the interested party, is not more than 25% of the Company's market capitalization. Additionally, the Company is exempt from minority shareholder approval under sections 5.7(1)(a) and (b) of MI 61-101 as, in addition to the foregoing, (i) neither the fair market value of the FT Units nor the consideration received in respect thereof from interested party exceeds $2,500,000, (ii) the Company has one or more independent directors who are not employees of the Company, and (iii) all of the independent directors have approved the transaction. Material change reports were not filed 21 days prior to the closing of the financing because insider participation had not been established at the time the financing was announced.

The proceeds raised from the NFT Units and FT Units will be used for exploration on the Company's Newfoundland and Ontario properties including its Ogden Gold Project and will ensure that such Canadian Exploration Expenses qualify as a "flow-through mining expenditure" for purposes of the Income Tax Act (Canada), related to the exploration of the Company's exploration projects.

About Metals Creek Resources Corp.

Metals Creek Resources Corp. is a junior exploration company incorporated under the laws of the Province of British Columbia, is a reporting issuer in Alberta, British Columbia and Ontario, and has its common shares listed for trading on the Exchange under the symbol "MEK".

Metals Creek has earned a 50% interest in the Ogden Gold Property, including the past producing Naybob Gold mine, located 6 km south of Timmins, Ontario and has an 8 km strike length of the prolific Porcupine-Destor Fault (P-DF).

Metals Creek also has multiple quality projects available for option which can be viewed on the Company's website. Parties interested in seeking more information about properties available for option can contact the Company at the number below.

Additional information concerning the Company is contained in documents filed by the Company with securities regulators, available under its profile at .

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Alexander (Sandy) Stares, President and CEO

Metals Creek Resources Corp

Telephone: (709)-256-6060

MetalsCreek

Twitter/MetalsCreekRes

Facebook/MetalsCreek







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Source: Metals Creek Resources Corp.