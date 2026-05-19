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Stocks Tail Off On World Concerns
(MENAFN- Baystreet)
Equities in Canada's largest centre took it on the chin to begin a short week on Tuesday, as the toll placed by events in the Middle East is making its presence felt.
The TSX Composite Index lost 92.11 points to wind up Tuesday at 33,741,24.
Markets in Canada were closed Monday for Victoria Day.
The Canadian dollar slid 0.06 cents to 72.73 cents U.S.
The technology was among featured gainers, with Thomson Reuters charging up $6.18, or 5.4%, to $120.24. Constellation Software collected $117.37, or 4.5%, to $2,729.71 and Descartes Systems up $3.88, or 4.2%, to $97.04.
Energy rumbled on, with Strathcona Resources soaring $2.84, or 5.9%, to $51,33, while Birchcliff gained 32 cents, or 4.9%, to $6.91.
Gold and materials retreated as Equinox fell $1.44, or 7.9%, to $16.81, while Avino Gold and Silver sank 92 cents, or 9.4%, to $8.89.
In health-care, Curaleaf hesitated 25 cents, or 5.3%, to $4.44, while Bausch Health Companies dipped 14 cents, or 1.9%, to $7.33.
Geopolitical worries eased after U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday said there was now a "very good chance" of reaching a deal limiting Iran's nuclear program.
On the economic calendar, Statistics Canada reports, the total value of building permits issued in Canada increased $1.3 billion (+10.3%) in March to $13.5 billion, while the Consumer Price Index increased 2.8% year over year in April, up from an increase of 2.4% in March. On a seasonally adjusted monthly basis, the CPI rose 0.3% in April.
Lastly, April's new housing price index decreased 0.4%, compared to a drop in March of 0.2%.
ON BAYSTREET
The TSX Venture Exchange evaporated 31.58 points, or 3.2%, to conclude Tuesday to 957.25.
Seven of the 12 TSX subgroups gained ground, with energy up 2.5%, utilities up 1.2%, and consumer staples up 1.1%.
The five laggards were weighed most by gold, down 4.1%, materials, sliding 3.9%, and health-care, off 1.8%.
ON WALLSTREET
Stocks closed lower Tuesday, with the S&P 500 posting its third-straight losing session, as a jump in bond yields threatened the bull market.
The Dow Jones Industrials jettisoned 321.81 points, to conclude Tuesday at 49,364.31.
The S&P 500 lost 49.30 points to 7,353.73.
The NASDAQ sank 220.02 points to 25,870.71.
Crude prices were down slightly on Tuesday after President Donald Trump announced late Monday that he was calling off a plan to attack Iran after the heads of three regional powers in the Middle East asked him to“hold off.”
U.S. West Texas Intermediate futures shed 0.82% to settle at $107.77 per barrel. Meanwhile, Brent crude futures, which serve as an international benchmark, were last trading 0.65% lower at $111.37 per barrel.
Later in the day, the U.S. reportedly seized overnight an oil tanker linked to the Islamic Republic in the Indian Ocean, according to three U.S. officials who spoke with The Wall Street Journal.
Prices for the 10-year Treasury eked upward, lowering yields to 4.67% from Monday's 4.69%. Treasury prices and yields move in opposite directions.
Oil prices slid seven cents to $108.59 U.S. a barrel.
Gold prices slid $68.00 to $4,5110.30 U.S. an ounce.
Equities in Canada's largest centre took it on the chin to begin a short week on Tuesday, as the toll placed by events in the Middle East is making its presence felt.
The TSX Composite Index lost 92.11 points to wind up Tuesday at 33,741,24.
Markets in Canada were closed Monday for Victoria Day.
The Canadian dollar slid 0.06 cents to 72.73 cents U.S.
The technology was among featured gainers, with Thomson Reuters charging up $6.18, or 5.4%, to $120.24. Constellation Software collected $117.37, or 4.5%, to $2,729.71 and Descartes Systems up $3.88, or 4.2%, to $97.04.
Energy rumbled on, with Strathcona Resources soaring $2.84, or 5.9%, to $51,33, while Birchcliff gained 32 cents, or 4.9%, to $6.91.
Gold and materials retreated as Equinox fell $1.44, or 7.9%, to $16.81, while Avino Gold and Silver sank 92 cents, or 9.4%, to $8.89.
In health-care, Curaleaf hesitated 25 cents, or 5.3%, to $4.44, while Bausch Health Companies dipped 14 cents, or 1.9%, to $7.33.
Geopolitical worries eased after U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday said there was now a "very good chance" of reaching a deal limiting Iran's nuclear program.
On the economic calendar, Statistics Canada reports, the total value of building permits issued in Canada increased $1.3 billion (+10.3%) in March to $13.5 billion, while the Consumer Price Index increased 2.8% year over year in April, up from an increase of 2.4% in March. On a seasonally adjusted monthly basis, the CPI rose 0.3% in April.
Lastly, April's new housing price index decreased 0.4%, compared to a drop in March of 0.2%.
ON BAYSTREET
The TSX Venture Exchange evaporated 31.58 points, or 3.2%, to conclude Tuesday to 957.25.
Seven of the 12 TSX subgroups gained ground, with energy up 2.5%, utilities up 1.2%, and consumer staples up 1.1%.
The five laggards were weighed most by gold, down 4.1%, materials, sliding 3.9%, and health-care, off 1.8%.
ON WALLSTREET
Stocks closed lower Tuesday, with the S&P 500 posting its third-straight losing session, as a jump in bond yields threatened the bull market.
The Dow Jones Industrials jettisoned 321.81 points, to conclude Tuesday at 49,364.31.
The S&P 500 lost 49.30 points to 7,353.73.
The NASDAQ sank 220.02 points to 25,870.71.
Crude prices were down slightly on Tuesday after President Donald Trump announced late Monday that he was calling off a plan to attack Iran after the heads of three regional powers in the Middle East asked him to“hold off.”
U.S. West Texas Intermediate futures shed 0.82% to settle at $107.77 per barrel. Meanwhile, Brent crude futures, which serve as an international benchmark, were last trading 0.65% lower at $111.37 per barrel.
Later in the day, the U.S. reportedly seized overnight an oil tanker linked to the Islamic Republic in the Indian Ocean, according to three U.S. officials who spoke with The Wall Street Journal.
Prices for the 10-year Treasury eked upward, lowering yields to 4.67% from Monday's 4.69%. Treasury prices and yields move in opposite directions.
Oil prices slid seven cents to $108.59 U.S. a barrel.
Gold prices slid $68.00 to $4,5110.30 U.S. an ounce.
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