Children Face Unprecedented Gang Violence In Haiti



Special Representative of the Secretary-General for Children and Armed Conflict Concludes First Visit to Haiti

MENAFN - Caribbean News Global)

USA / HAITI – Under-Secretary-General Vanessa Frazier, the UN Special Representative of the Secretary-General for Children and Armed Conflict (CAAC), has concluded a visit to Haiti, as the children in the country face unprecedented violence generated by armed gangs.

The recruitment and use of children nearly tripled in 2025 compared to 2024, and the United Nations estimates that children account for 30 to 50 per cent of gangs' members. Killing and maiming of children nearly doubled over the same period, as children are increasingly used by gangs, while sexual violence against children is rampant and being used as a tactic to terrorise communities.

“The situation of children in Haiti is unique in many ways, and the challenges they face are extraordinarily complex, multi-layered and multi-dimensional. I met young children and adolescents who were already in a situation of vulnerability within their own homes and had gone through an uninterrupted cycle of violence. It is difficult to comprehend that children could go through such experiences. Yet for many, it is a reality. Growing up means a daily struggle to just survive, live in constant fear, and be subject to intimidation, displacement, violence and trauma as gangs take advantage of the vulnerability of these children,” said Vanessa Frazier.

During her mission, the special representative was received by Carlos Ruiz Massieu, special representative of the secretary-general for Haiti and head of the UN Integrated Office in Haiti (BINUH), together with the UNICEF representative, Geeta Narayan. She also met with the minister of foreign affairs, the ministry of justice and Public Security, the Institut pour le Bien-Etre Social et de Recherches, the National Commission for Disarmament, Dismantlement and Reintegration, the Special Representative of the Gang Suppression Force (GSF), as well as representatives of the United Nations System, the diplomatic and donor community, civil society organizations as well as children affected by violence.

USG Frazier welcomed that the protection of children is at the center of the agenda for the government of Haiti and its partners. She commended the government for its efforts in taking concrete steps to protect children, including through the implementation of the handover protocol signed with the United Nations in 2024.

Narayan stressed that children under the age of 18 years encountered during security operations must be treated first and foremost as victims and swiftly handed over to child protection services for care, protection, and reintegration, in line with the existing handover protocol. For children who may have committed serious crimes during their association with gangs, and as she visited an overcrowded detention facility in Port-au-Prince, she stressed that juvenile justice standards apply with detention as the last resort, in line with Haiti's obligations under the UN Convention on the Rights of the Child and commitment to the Paris Principles endorsed by the country.

“There is a window of opportunity now to do the right thing as the GSF deploys. Security and child protection cannot be separated. Without protecting these children and supporting all children affected by violence, lasting stability in Haiti will not be possible,” Frazier added. She welcomed the GSF's efforts to put systems in place to protect children and train contingents on child protection.

Relatedly, she acknowledged that reintegration of children from gangs is a major and multidimensional challenge for all parties involved, including the government and its partners. In this regard, the special representative visited transit centers operated by the government of Haiti with support from UNICEF, which are assisting the reintegration of children released from armed gangs in and outside of Port-au-Prince and had the opportunity to speak directly with children.

“All children I spoke with told me one thing: they want to go to school, play, learn and overall, simply be children,” she added, underscoring the importance of education and learning as a core part of reintegration. At the same time, proactive sensitisation campaigns through all available means, including community radios, social media and religious leaders, must continue to prepare for the return of these children to their families and communities. Much is already being done in this regard, but efforts and determination must be further strengthened.

USG Frazier reiterated the commitment of the United Nations to support Haiti in all efforts aimed at strengthening the protection of children.

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