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State Of The Climate In Latin America And The Caribbean 2025 WMO Report


2026-05-19 07:10:03
(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global) Key messages

  • Record-breaking heat poses increased public health burden
  • More extreme water cycle means increasing drought or deluge
  • Rapidly intensifying hurricanes test preparedness and response
  • Glacier retreat threatens long-term water supplies
  • Extreme weather and climate hits agro-food systems

GENEVA, Switzerland – The signs of a changing climate are unmistakable across Latin America and the Caribbean, from accelerating glacier loss and rising sea levels to extreme heat, floods and drought. These are the central findings of the WMO State of the Climate in Latin America and the Caribbean 2025.

In 2025, the region experienced record-breaking heat, persistent drought, devastating tropical cyclones, accelerating glacier retreat and rising seas, with severe consequences for communities, food systems and economies across the region.

The report was produced by WMO in collaboration with National Meteorological and Hydrological Services, international data centres, leading climate research institutions, and United Nations partners, including PAHO, FAO and UNDRR.

Explore the findings in the interactive story map below and learn more about the global climate in the WMO State of the Global Climate 2025.

Full Report Press Release – Extreme Weather

The post State of the Climate in Latin America and the Caribbean 2025 – WMO report appeared first on Caribbean News Global.

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