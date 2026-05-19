Actively Charting The Digital Frontier: Thoughts On GSR-26

MENAFN - Caribbean News Global) By Cosmas Luckyson Zavazava

ANKARA, Türkiye – The Global Symposium for Regulators, concluding on 15 May in Ankara, Türkiye, brought together over 1,000 participants from all over the world to discuss“Navigating the digital frontier: Regulatory pathways towards a resilient and inclusive future”.

This theme signifies a fundamental shift in our role as a regulatory community – from merely reacting to technological disruption to proactively designing pathways to resilience and inclusion.

The exceptional period of technological advancement that we are experiencing brings a heightened responsibility. But it also presents an opportunity for regulators to address emerging challenges. In short, it calls for an approach that is constructive, forward-looking, and collaborative.

How to navigate a fluid frontier

Navigating the digital frontier means we must actively chart the course. We do not have the luxury of being passive observers.

We are not here to freeze the frontier. We are here to help everyone navigate it well. In my view, navigation requires three things.



A reliable compass – to anchor every regulatory decision in the entwined aims of protecting human dignity, preserving fair competition, and prioritizing the most vulnerable.

Shared signals – to allow real-time, trusted information-sharing on emerging risks. Willingness to move – to kick-start with pilot initiatives and regulatory sandboxes and then adapt at speed.

New guidelines for digital regulators

This makes the Best Practice Guidelines adopted at GSR-26 especially timely, as they outline the essentials of regulatory governance for a fast-changing digital environment.

This new edition explores how regulators can strengthen their mandates, capacities, tools and decision-making processes, so they are better equipped to support innovation while advancing inclusion, trust and resilience.

The guidelines from GSR-26 provide a shared reference point for building regulatory institutions that can respond to technological change while keeping people, public interest and sustainable development at the centre.

The digital frontier will not wait for us. We need to navigate it together – with courage and clarity – so that we will go far.

Cosmas Luckyson Zavazava, Director, Telecommunication Development Bureau, ITU

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