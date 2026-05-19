Taiwan Stages Smart Medical Tech Expo During #WHA79



The opening ceremony attracted more than 610 officials from allied nations and executives of global medical associations, including Daniel Cummings and Bertrand Sinal, health ministers of St Vincent and the Grenadines and Haiti, respectively; World Heart Federation CEO Finn Jarle Rode; and World Medical Association president Jacqueline Kitulu, reports MOFA.

MENAFN - Caribbean News Global)

TAIWAN / SWITZERLAND (TaiwanToday) – The Taiwan Smart Medical and HealthTech Expo #WHA79 to spotlight the country's critical role in promoting global health resilience.

Commissioned by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) and organised by Taipei City-based Taiwan External Trade Development Council, the three-day event is being held on the sidelines of the 79th World Health Assembly ( #WHA79

The opening ceremony attracted more than 610 officials from allied nations and executives of global medical associations, including Daniel Cummings and Bertrand Sinal, health ministers of St Vincent and the Grenadines and Haiti, respectively; World Heart Federation CEO Finn Jarle Rode; and World Medical Association president Jacqueline Kitulu, reports MOFA.

Citing the WHA's theme of“ Reshaping Global Health: A Shared Responsibility,” Lin urged the World Health Organization Secretariat to look squarely at the immense benefits Taiwan can bring to the international public health and disease-prevention network.

The expo features 30 Taiwanese medical centers and businesses across the three areas of innovative medical institutions, smart healthcare and resilient medicine, as well as a dedicated area set up by Taipei-based International Cooperation and Development Fund ( TaiwanICDF Paraguay, Somaliland and Eswatini.

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During his remarks at a press event, Foreign Minister Lin Chia-lung said the event is an example of the ministry's medical diplomacy and underscores the government's integrated diplomacy approach. The event's theme of“