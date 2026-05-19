New Turkish ICBM Signals Nuclear Deterrence Ambitions Beyond NATO

MENAFN - Asia Times) Turkey's flashy unveiling of the Yildirimhan intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) revealed less about the missile itself than about the country's accelerating drive toward strategic autonomy in an increasingly unstable Middle East.

Reports this month on Yildirimhan's debut at Istanbul's SAHA 2026 defense expo portrayed the missile as a symbol of Turkey's ambition to become a self-reliant military power with broader strategic reach, even though it remains unclear whether the system exists beyond the mock-up stage.

Turkish officials claimed the 18-meter missile could deliver a 3,000-kilogram warhead over 6,000 kilometers at speeds of up to Mach 25, a capability that, if realized, would place Turkey among a handful of states fielding ICBM-class weapons capable of reaching targets across Europe, Africa and Asia.

Yet Turkish officials later acknowledged that no operational prototype had completed full testing, reinforcing doubts among Western defense officials and missile experts who described the project as highly ambitious and beyond Turkey's currently demonstrated missile capabilities.

The announcement reflects broader Turkish strategic thinking shaped by the US-Israeli war on Iran, rising regional instability and growing doubts about the reliability of NATO deterrence.

The program is also linked to Turkey's rapidly expanding defense-industrial base, indigenous missile ecosystem and parallel civilian space-launch ambitions, with the symbolism of developing ICBM technology mattering as much as the missile itself.

In an April 2026 report for the International Institute of Strategic Studies (IISS), Sıtkı Egeli and Arda Mevlütoğlu write that Turkey's missile program evolved from Cold War dependence on NATO and US nuclear guarantees into an indigenous effort driven by regional missile threats, Gulf War lessons and a desire for defense-industrial autonomy.

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The Iran War may have provided a substantial rationale for Turkey to develop a long-range deterrent weapon such as the Yildirimhan ICBM. Nima Gerami, in a February 2026 War on the Rocks article, says that although US and Israeli strikes greatly damaged Iran's enrichment facilities, Iran's stockpile of highly-enriched uranium (HEU) remained mostly untouched.

Gerami references an International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) report indicating Iran still holds 440 kilograms of uranium enriched to 60%, which could potentially produce up to ten nuclear weapons if further enriched. He notes these reserves are stored in tunnel complexes that remained structurally intact.

He also says that two US-Israeli military campaigns against Iran have made that stockpile harder, not easier, to find, and argues the nuclear program could survive through concealment, dispersal and gradual reconstitution.

Regarding why Iran could threaten Turkey, Sinan Ciddi, in a March 2026 article for The National Interest (TNI), reports that Iran launched ballistic missiles against Turkey during the early stages of the Iran War, presumably targeting Incirlik Air Base, a major Turkish and NATO military base that stores 20-50 US B-61 nuclear bombs. Ciddi notes that a successful strike on Turkish territory may compel Turkey to retaliate with force.

In a February 2026 CNN interview, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan indicated that Turkey might be forced to develop nuclear weapons if Iran proceeds with acquiring them. At the same time, growing doubts over US security guarantees may be reinforcing Turkey's desire for sovereign deterrence.

Concerns over Iran may also coincide with growing uncertainty about the durability of US security guarantees. In a Council on Foreign Relations (CFR) article this month, Liana Fix argues that the US Trump Administration's decision to withdraw 5,000 troops from Germany weakens the credibility of US deterrence in Europe, while depleted US stockpiles from the Iran War threaten delays in missile and interceptor deliveries to European allies.

Russia's use of the Oreshnik conventional intermediate-range ballistic missile (IRBM) against Ukraine may offer a model for how Turkey views weapons such as the Yildirimhan.

In an August 2025 article in the peer-reviewed Vojno Delo journal, Nenad Miloradović and other authors argue that conventionally armed long-range missiles can create a non-nuclear deterrent capable of penetrating defenses and striking deep inside an adversary's rear areas.

However, Sidharth Kaushal and Matthew Savill point out in a December 2024 article for the Royal United Services Institute (RUSI) that, while conventionally-armed ICBMs or IRBMs could be much harder to intercept than shorter-range missiles, they often lack the accuracy needed to deliver conventional payloads against military targets.

Kaushal and Savill argue that for building-size targets, cruise missiles or drones would likely be more effective. But they say that large ICBM or IRBM payloads could be used against large-area targets, such as a group of buildings, despite their inaccuracy.

Still, using an expensive ICBM to deliver conventional payloads may make little military or economic sense. As such, Turkey's Yildirimhan reveal may be more about signaling that it has delivery systems for nuclear payloads if it chooses to pursue a nuclear weapons program.

Offering a more skeptical view of Turkish nuclear ambitions, Alexandr Svaranc argues in a February 2026 article for the New Eastern Outlook (NEO) that obtaining nuclear weapons as a NATO member would be impossible without coordination with the US and UK.

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Svaranc adds that Israeli opposition and US pressure would likely constrain any overt Turkish nuclear ambitions, warning that Turkey could otherwise become a potential Israeli military target. He also argues that Turkish nuclear ambitions would alarm Russia and China because of Turkey's NATO membership and Pan-Turkic ambitions near their borders.

Nevertheless, Ciddi writes in a February 2025 article for the Foundation for Defense of Democracies (FDD) that Turkey appears to be taking quiet but deliberate steps toward producing enriched uranium fuel, including a 2024 mining agreement with Niger that he says may help Turkey secure uranium supplies and eventually develop its own fuel cycle.

Ciddi notes that Turkey's expanding civilian nuclear program could support a future nuclear weapons effort by providing infrastructure, expertise and training. He says that Turkey seeks strategic autonomy, may want an independent nuclear deterrent, and likely has a short-term interest in ensuring it has nuclear capabilities to offset Iran's emerging capabilities.

Aside from the Yildirimhan ICBM, Turkey has other possible nuclear delivery systems, such as the Cenk medium-range ballistic missile (MRBM), the SOM air-launched cruise missile (ALCM) and naval platforms capable of land-attack missions, such as the Reis-class submarine.

Whether the Yildirimhan ever becomes operational may matter less than the fact that Turkey is steadily building the industrial, technological and political foundations for an independent deterrent in a Middle East where the nuclear balance is becoming increasingly unstable.

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