French Bar Awards Unveils Inaugural 2026 National Ranking of France's Best Bars

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The French Bar Awards, France's first national bar ranking voted by 549 industry professionals from a fully disclosed jury, unveiled their inaugural 2026 list this Tuesday. Danico (Paris) tops a Top 100 spanning 23 cities and 13 regions, unveiling a far richer map of the country's bar scene than international rankings have so far shown.

Paris, France, May 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- French Bar Awards announced today the release of its inaugural 2026 national ranking of France's best bars, introducing France's first publicly auditable industry-voted bar list based on ballots submitted by 549 professionals from the French bar, cocktail and spirits sector across 59 départements.







French Bar Awards 2026 - Danico crowned Best Bar in France

The 2026 ranking names Danico in Paris as the No. 1 bar in France while highlighting 100 venues across 23 cities and 13 regions. According to the organization, the results reflect the growing geographic diversity of the French bar industry and aim to broaden visibility beyond the limited number of venues traditionally recognized in international rankings.

The French Bar Awards published the Top 51-100 portion of the ranking in April, with the remaining Top 50 revealed this week as part of the official launch of the full 2026 list.

Among the key findings from the inaugural edition:



61 of the 100 selected bars are located outside Paris

The ranking includes venues from 23 cities across mainland France and Réunion Island

Lyon, Bordeaux, Marseille and Toulouse are among the cities with the strongest representation outside the capital The voting panel included bartenders, bar managers, bar owners, distributors and spirits industry professionals from across France

French Bar Awards stated that transparency and nationwide representation were central objectives in the creation of the project. The organization also confirmed that the complete list of the 549 jury members who participated in the 2026 vote is publicly available on the official French Bar Awards website.

“With this first edition, the objective was to create a national ranking that reflects the diversity and reality of the French bar scene across the entire country,” said Frédéric Roginska, founder of the French Bar Awards.“The results show strong representation from multiple regions and demonstrate the depth of talent and hospitality culture throughout France.”

According to French Bar Awards, 64% of the 2026 jury consisted of bartenders, bar managers and bar owners actively working in the industry. Additional participants included brand ambassadors, distributors and other professionals connected to the French cocktail and spirits sector.

The organization also announced plans to expand the initiative throughout 2026 with additional industry-focused rankings and editorial projects ahead of the opening of voting for the 2027 edition.

Upcoming milestones include:



June to October 2026: publication of additional rankings focused on leading personalities and cocktail trends within the French bar industry

January 1, 2027: opening of voting for the second edition of the French Bar Awards Late February / early March 2027: publication of the 2027 ranking

Readers and industry professionals can access the complete French Bar Awards 2026 Top 100 ranking, along with information about the publicly disclosed 2026 jury, on the official French Bar Awards website at

French Bar Awards 2026

About French Bar Awards

The French Bar Awards are the first national ranking of the best bars in France, based on the votes of professionals from the bar, cocktail and spirits industry working across the entire country. Conceived as a collective and auditable reference, they aim to showcase the richness and diversity of the French bar scene throughout all its territories, well beyond the handful of Parisian addresses typically distinguished by international rankings. The project is led by DISTILCUTS, publisher of the professional media outlets DistilNews and leading references for bar and spirits news in France, as well as the DistilCast podcast and the English-language outlet Jigger Daily.

Press Inquiries

Frederic Roginska

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