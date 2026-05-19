INVESTOR ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf Of Investors Of Grace Therapeutics, Inc. - GRCE

The investigation concerns whether Grace and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On April 23, 2026, Grace issued a press release“announc[ing] that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has issued a Complete Response Letter (CRL) for the Company's New Drug Application (NDA) for GTx-104 for the treatment of patients with aSAH.” Per the press release,“the FDA referenced certain items in the Chemistry, Manufacturing, and Controls (CMC) and Non-Clinical sections of the application,” which“are related to leachables data for product packaging, non-clinical product toxicology risk assessments, and product manufacturing deficiencies at our contract manufacturing organization.”

On this news, Grace's stock price fell $1.96 per share, or 45.48%, to close at $2.35 per share on April 23, 2026.

Pomerantz LLP, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, London, Paris, and Tel Aviv, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, Pomerantz pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 85 years later, Pomerantz continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See .

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