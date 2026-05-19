Halper Sadeh LLC Is Investigating Whether RAMP, D, SACH, NEE Are Obtaining Fair Deals For Their Shareholders

Sachem Capital Corp. (NYSE: SACH)'s merger with Industrial Realty Group. Upon closing of the proposed transaction, Sachem shareholders will own approximately 5.9% of the combined company. If you are a Sachem shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE: NEE)'s merger with Dominion Energy, Inc. Upon closing of the proposed transaction, NextEra shareholders will own approximately 74.5% of the combined company. If you are a NextEra shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

On behalf of shareholders, Halper Sadeh LLC may seek increased consideration, additional disclosures and information, or other relief and benefits.

Halper Sadeh LLC represents investors all over the world who have fallen victim to securities fraud and corporate misconduct. Our attorneys have been instrumental in implementing corporate reforms and recovering millions of dollars on behalf of defrauded investors.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Contact Information:

Halper Sadeh LLC

Daniel Sadeh, Esq.

Zachary Halper, Esq.

One World Trade Center

85th Floor

New York, NY 10007

(212) 763-0060

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