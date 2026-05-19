Colombia's Q1 Economy Grew 2.2%, Pulled By Government Spending

MENAFN - The Rio Times) Colombia · Macroeconomics

Key Facts

- Colombia's Q1 2026 GDP grew 2.2% year-on-year. DANE published the figure Friday May 15. Compared to Q4 2025, GDP grew 0.6% in the seasonally-adjusted series. The reading matched market expectations in the 2-2.5% range.

- Government spending was the dominant driver. Public administration, education and health together grew 5.7% - contributing 0.9 percentage points to the annual variation, more than any other sector. Public administration and defense alone expanded 8.2%. Central government spending jumped 7.8% in the quarter.

- Commerce and manufacturing rounded out the contributors. Commerce, transport and hospitality grew 2.9% (contributing 0.6 percentage points). Manufacturing grew 2.9% (contributing 0.3 percentage points). Furniture manufacturing led at 11.8%, followed by metallurgical products and petroleum refining.

- Construction contracted 5.4% - the worst sector performance. Residential and non-residential building activity remains depressed by high interest rates. Agriculture and livestock fell 1.4%. Permanent crops declined 30.7% - driven by the coffee sector collapse from Brazil's harvest recovery.

- Capital formation fell 3.0% - investment is contracting. Final consumption grew 3.4%, exports grew 3.5%, imports grew 3.5%. The growth composition is consumption-driven, not investment-driven. ANDI warns capital formation is just 17% of GDP - well below the level needed for sustained expansion.

- Costa Rica grew 4.1% - the regional leader. Colombia's 2.2% positions it ahead of Mexico's 0.3% IGAE acceleration and Chile's contraction, but well behind Costa Rica. The US and Spain both grew 2.7% - also outpacing Colombia's pace.

Colombia's economy grew 2.2% in the first quarter of 2026 according to DANE - a moderate expansion but with a composition that worries economists. Government spending and household consumption drove the result; construction collapsed 5.4%, agriculture fell 1.4%, and private investment contracted 3.0%. Central government spending jumped 7.8% in the quarter, with public administration and defense alone expanding 8.2%. Corficolombiana's chief economist César Pabón noted that without that public-spending boost, Colombian growth would have been just 1.6%. With the August 2026 presidential transition approaching, the trajectory of fiscal expansion is unsustainable - and the next administration will inherit a growth model dependent on a fiscal stance the Contraloría has flagged as endangering the deficit target.

What did the DANE data show?

The Rio Times, the Latin American financial news outlet, reports that Colombia's Departamento Administrativo Nacional de Estadística (DANE) published Q1 2026 GDP at 2.2% year-on-year growth and 0.6% sequential growth versus Q4 2025. The result matched market expectations in the 2-2.5% range. The composition reveals a growth model heavily dependent on government spending and household consumption rather than investment and exports. Public administration and defense, education, and health activities together grew 5.7% and contributed 0.9 percentage points to the annual variation - the largest sectoral contribution. Commerce, transport and hospitality contributed 0.6 percentage points. Manufacturing contributed 0.3 percentage points. The arithmetic shows that without the public-sector boost, Colombian Q1 growth would have been 1.6% - significantly weaker than the headline number suggests.

Why is the composition concerning?

Central government spending grew 7.8% in the quarter - significantly faster than the 2.2% headline GDP growth. The expansion reflects election-year fiscal positioning ahead of the August 7, 2026 presidential transition. Investment, conversely, fell 3.0% in capital formation terms. The growth composition is therefore consumption-driven rather than investment-driven - a pattern economists generally consider unsustainable for medium-term economic expansion. César Pabón, director of economic research at Corficolombiana, framed it directly:“The economy confirms its exhaustion. First-quarter growth was just 2.2% year-on-year and was driven, above all, by public administration spending (elections and excess spending). Without that boost, growth would have been 1.6%.” The Contraloría General de la República has separately warned that the public-spending trajectory is putting the fiscal-deficit target at risk.

Why did construction collapse 5.4%?

Construction recorded the worst sectoral performance - a 5.4% year-on-year decline, the worst since Q3 2023. Residential and non-residential building activity both contracted sharply. DANE director Piedad Urdinola attributed the decline to high interest rates that have made mortgage financing difficult for Colombian families and developers. The Banco de la República's benchmark rate at 11.25% - and effective mortgage rates significantly higher - has effectively priced many Colombian households out of the housing market. Camacol, the construction chamber, warns that the stagnation will translate into rising rental prices, reduced housing accessibility for the middle class, and an uncertain investment environment. The construction collapse has knock-on effects across cement, steel, and related materials sectors.

How did coffee and agriculture perform?

The agricultural sector fell 1.4% - the worst performance since Q2 2023. The decline was driven primarily by a 30.7% collapse in permanent crops, with coffee as the dominant component. The coffee sector's collapse reflects both the Brazilian harvest recovery (which has pushed Arabica futures down 18% in Q1) and the Colombian peso strength in earlier quarters that compressed exporter margins. Jorge Bedoya, president of the Sociedad de Agricultores de Colombia (SAC), warned that coffee recovery depends on the trajectory of the El Niño phenomenon and on fertilizer prices that are now elevated due to the Iran war. The agricultural underperformance is structural - it reflects climate and trade pressures that policy alone cannot reverse over the near term.

How does Colombia compare regionally?

The 2.2% Colombian Q1 growth places the country in the middle of the Latin American performance distribution. Costa Rica led the region with 4.1% - the strongest growth from a small economy. Brazil's GDP is projected at 2.3% for 2026 by the Treasury. Mexico's IGAE accelerated to 0.3% in April, with Q1 GDP having contracted 0.8%. Chile's Q1 GDP contracted. The United States and Spain both grew 2.7%, outpacing Colombia. The relative ranking shows Colombia outperforming the largest Latin American economies (Brazil, Mexico, Chile) but underperforming smaller dynamic economies (Costa Rica) and developed economies (US, Spain). The composition critique applies more strongly to Colombia than to peers because of the heavy public-spending reliance.

Q2 2026 GDP release in August: the next quarterly reading will show whether the post-election spending pattern continues or moderates as fiscal pressure builds. Banco de la República's next decision: a rate cut would relieve construction pressure; a hold or hike would compound the sector's contraction. Construction-sector data: Camacol indicators, building permits, and residential sales data through Q2 will show whether the sector is stabilizing or continuing to deteriorate. August 2026 election outcome: the policy orientation of the winning presidential candidate will determine the fiscal-trajectory question for 2027 and beyond. El Niño development: the agricultural sector's recovery depends partly on weather. Stronger El Niño could deepen the agricultural decline; resolution would help.

What should investors and analysts watch next?Frequently Asked Questions What is DANE?

The Departamento Administrativo Nacional de Estadística (DANE) is Colombia's national statistical institute. Founded in 1953, it serves as the official source for Colombia's macroeconomic data including GDP, inflation, employment, trade, and population statistics. The current director is Piedad Urdinola. DANE publishes Q1 GDP roughly 45 days after quarter-end, with the May 15 release of Q1 2026 data following the institution's standard timeline.

How does the Petro government interpret the result?

The Petro administration has framed the 2.2% growth as evidence of effective economic management and the success of social-spending priorities. The government emphasizes the contribution of education, health and public administration to growth as deliverables of its political agenda. Critics argue this framing misses the unsustainability of the fiscal expansion and the broader concerns about investment weakness. The narrative battle reflects the broader political dynamics ahead of the August 2026 transition.

What is the 2026 full-year forecast?

SURA Investments projects 2.8% full-year Colombian GDP growth for 2026 - a continuation of the modest expansion. The IMF projects similar levels. The Q1 0.6% sequential growth implies an annualized run-rate consistent with the 2-3% range. The risk factors include the construction sector trajectory, the August election outcome, El Niño climate effects, and the broader external environment from the Iran war and US monetary policy.

How does the World Cup factor in?

DANE director Piedad Urdinola noted that retail growth was partly driven by promotional sales of technology - particularly televisions for World Cup viewing. The 2026 FIFA World Cup is being held in Mexico, the US and Canada. Colombian consumer spending on consumer electronics, hospitality, and travel related to the tournament is likely to contribute to consumption-driven growth in Q2 and Q3 2026. The boost is real but cyclical and concentrated.

What does the Contraloría warning mean?

The Contraloría General de la República - Colombia's fiscal-oversight body - has warned that the public-debt trajectory is endangering the fiscal-deficit target. The combination of strong public-spending growth (7.8% in Q1) and weak revenue growth implies a widening fiscal gap that will be difficult to close without either spending discipline or revenue measures. The next administration after August 2026 will inherit this constraint. Credit-rating agencies will be watching the fiscal trajectory carefully - a downgrade is possible if the trend continues.

Connected Coverage

The Colombian peso depreciation context is in our peso readout. The Colombian coffee sector collapse contributing to agricultural weakness is in our coffee readout. The Chile Q1 GDP contraction for regional comparison is in our Chile readout. The Mexico IGAE acceleration for regional comparison is in our Mexico IGAE readout.

Reported by Sofia Gabriela Martinez for The Rio Times - Latin American financial news. Filed May 19, 2026 - 17:00 BRT.

Read More from The Rio Times

Colombia's Foreign Investment Falls 8.7% to $921 Million in April Colombian Peso Falls 3.84%, the Worst Emerging Currency in May Colombian Coffee Prices Crash 27% as Brazil's Harvest Rebounds

-- Newsletter CTA -