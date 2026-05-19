Brazil Market Lifts 2026 Selic Forecast To 13.25% On Inflation

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May 19, 18:27 IBOV 174,279 -1.52% USD/BRL 5.04 +1.05% SELIC 14.50% PETR4 46.09 -0.75%

Instrument Last Change YoY Prev. High Low Volume IBOV 174,279 -1.52% +24.81% 176,976 176,973 173,544 - USD/BRL 5.04 +1.05% -10.88% 4.99 5.06 4.99 - SELIC 14.50% - - - - - PETR4 46.09 -0.75% +44.12% 46.44 46.30 45.59 40,918,700 VALE3 81.02 -0.99% +46.40% 81.83 81.28 80.17 20,323,200 ITUB4 38.78 -2.12% +4.15% 39.62 39.42 38.70 41,102,400 BBDC4 17.39 -1.53% +11.90% 17.66 17.66 17.26 37,220,900 BBAS3 20.23 -0.93% -19.21% 20.42 20.52 20.07 36,696,600 B3SA3 15.89 -4.96% +7.22% 16.72 16.29 15.81 63,491,800 ABEV3 15.81 +0.00% +10.41% 15.81 15.91 15.53 25,789,000 WEGE3 41.82 -1.23% -6.13% 42.34 42.42 41.51 6,812,100 PRIO3 69.32 +0.73% +75.98% 68.82 69.56 68.18 5,992,000 SUZB3 41.05 -2.19% -22.82% 41.97 42.01 40.97 5,064,200 RENT3 42.09 -2.05% -0.02% 42.97 42.77 41.36 6,061,800 AZZA3 18.78 -2.90% -58.27% 19.34 19.34 18.58 1,804,300 CSNA3 5.90 -4.07% -35.02% 6.15 6.12 5.88 12,691,100 GGBR4 23.02 -1.03% +46.72% 23.26 23.27 22.81 5,947,800 ENEV3 24.21 -3.12% +64.47% 24.99 24.99 23.62 29,534,300

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Brazil · Monetary Policy

Key Facts

- The Brazilian market lifted the 2026 Selic forecast to 13.25% in the May 18 Focus survey. The Brazilian Central Bank publishes the weekly poll of economists and major financial institutions. The forecast rose 0.25 percentage points from 13.00% the previous week.

- The inflation forecast climbed to 4.92% - above the target ceiling. Tenth consecutive week of upward revision. Brazil's inflation target is 3% with a tolerance band of 1.5 percentage points (4.5% upper limit). The Focus consensus is now beyond that boundary.

- The current Selic stands at 14.50%. Brazil's benchmark rate was cut from 14.75% last month - the first move of the cycle. The 13.25% year-end forecast implies five more 25-basis-point cuts through 2026. Markets expect another 25-basis-point cut to 14.25% in June.

- The Brazilian Treasury forecasts 2.33% GDP growth - well above the Focus consensus of 1.85%. The divergence between official optimism and market expectations is roughly 0.5 percentage points and reflects different assumptions about the Iran-war energy shock duration and the supply-chain pass-through.

- The dollar forecast remained at R$5.20 per US dollar at year-end. The currency view has been stable for several weeks despite the broader emerging-market pressure. The relative stability reflects Brazil's high real interest rates that anchor carry-trade flows even as US Treasury yields hit 19-year highs.

- The Iran-war energy shock is the primary driver. April IPCA showed acceleration from food and fuel costs amid the Middle East conflict. The 12-month accumulated inflation reached 4.39%, above the central bank's preferred trajectory toward the 3% target.

The Brazilian financial market has lifted its 2026 Selic forecast to 13.25% - a 0.25 percentage point increase from the previous week's expectation. The Focus weekly survey, the Brazilian Central Bank's tracking of economist and major financial-institution expectations, reflected the same pressure for the tenth consecutive week on inflation: the IPCA forecast climbed to 4.92%, above the 4.5% upper limit of the inflation target tolerance band. The current Selic stands at 14.50%. The 13.25% year-end forecast implies the Copom (monetary policy committee) will deliver five more 25-basis-point cuts through 2026 - a slower pace than markets had anticipated even one month ago. The combination is straightforward: the Iran-war energy shock is making the inflation trajectory stickier, forcing the Copom to maintain restrictive policy longer than the dovish narrative had assumed.

What did the Focus survey actually show?

The Rio Times, the Latin American financial news outlet, reports that the Brazilian Central Bank published the May 18 Focus survey, lifting the 2026 Selic forecast from 13.00% to 13.25%. The 0.25 percentage point increase reflects 0.5 percentage points cumulative upward revision compared to estimates one month ago, when the market saw the Selic ending 2026 at 12.5%. The inflation forecast also rose for the tenth consecutive week, climbing from 4.91% to 4.92% - a marginal move in absolute terms but symbolically significant because it consolidates the consensus above the 4.5% upper limit of the inflation target tolerance band. The Focus survey, published every Monday, aggregates expectations from over 130 financial institutions and is closely watched by the Copom in its monetary-policy decisions. Persistent upward revisions in expectations historically constrain the central bank's ability to cut rates rapidly.

What is driving the rate-forecast hike?

The Iran war energy shock has reignited inflation pressure across food, fuels and broader consumer prices. April IPCA showed acceleration as food and fuel prices rose. The 12-month accumulated inflation reached 4.39%. Brent crude prices have moved above $100 per barrel and the closure of the Strait of Hormuz has created persistent global energy uncertainty. The OECD has projected G20 inflation at 4.0% in 2026 - 1.2 percentage points above pre-war projections. The Brazilian Central Bank, under governor Gabriel Galípolo, explicitly cited the Middle East conflict as a reason for caution when reducing the Selic at the last Copom meeting. The market is now incorporating that caution into its forecast of the cutting cycle's pace and terminal rate. The expectations channel matters because if economic agents believe inflation will remain elevated, they price that into wage demands, contracts and capital allocation - making the inflation self-reinforcing.

What does this mean for Brazilian companies?

Brazilian corporates face direct consequences. The R$670 billion corporate-debt renegotiation crisis is anchored in elevated Selic - high interest rates make local-currency debt servicing crushing for companies that took on debt during the lower-rate periods of 2023-2024. The 0.5 percentage point upward shift in the Selic terminal forecast translates directly to higher debt-service costs over the next 18 months. The construction sector, retail, and lower-margin sectors are most exposed. Exporters benefit from a relatively stronger Brazilian real, but the real has not strengthened materially despite Brazil's rate differential - reflecting the broader emerging-market pressure. The Petrobras supply chain captures fiscal upside through the SPE's R$8.5 billion monthly arrecadação, but the broader corporate base bears the cost of the restrictive monetary stance. Major Brazilian banks - Itaú, Bradesco, Santander Brasil - face mixed effects: higher net interest margins on the rate side, but rising provisioning needs as corporate-debt distress builds.

How does this fit the Copom's framework?

The Banco Central do Brasil under Galípolo cut the Selic from 14.75% to 14.50% in the last Copom meeting - the first cut of the cycle after seven consecutive hikes from September 2024 through June 2025. The bank explicitly defended caution in its post-meeting communication, citing the Middle East conflict as a reason to incorporate new information before defining further policy. The cautious framing aligns with the OECD's broader institutional position that central banks should remain vigilant against supply-side inflation shocks even as growth slows. The Copom's December 2026 decision will be the key turning point - if inflation has not converged toward the 3% target by then, the cutting cycle will likely pause. If the trajectory continues to disappoint, the bank could even consider re-tightening. The Treasury's own SPE has explicitly defended the rate-cut trajectory against political pressure for faster easing.

Why does the Treasury forecast 2.33% growth?

The Brazilian Treasury's 2.33% 2026 GDP growth forecast is well above the Focus consensus of 1.85% and even the Banco Central's internal forecast of 1.6%. The divergence reflects different assumptions about the Iran-war energy shock duration, Petrobras supply-chain contribution to growth, and government infrastructure spending. The Treasury's optimism is partly political - the government has fiscal targets tied to growth assumptions and benefits from higher growth forecasts in its budget arithmetic. But the optimism is also analytically defensible if the Hormuz blockade resolves over the next 3-6 months and energy prices normalize. The Focus consensus is the more cautious central tendency, reflecting the average view of private-sector economists rather than the Treasury's institutional view. The actual outcome will likely be between the two, with the Iran-war duration as the key variable.

The June Copom decision: markets expect a 25-basis-point cut to 14.25%. Any surprise hold or deviation would shift the forecast trajectory materially. The next Focus survey: three consecutive weeks of stable forecasts would signal stabilization; further upward revisions would reinforce the rate-trap dynamic. Brent oil price trajectory: sustained levels above $110 entrench the inflation forecast; retreat below $90 would relieve pressure. Iran negotiation outcome: Trump's 2-3 day deadline for an Iran deal creates near-term volatility in oil prices and Brazilian rate expectations. April IPCA detailed breakdown: identifying which categories drove the acceleration helps assess whether the inflation is transitory (energy-driven) or persistent (services-driven).

What should investors and analysts watch next?Frequently Asked Questions What is the Focus survey?

The Boletim Focus is a weekly survey of economists, banks, asset managers, consultancies and financial institutions published every Monday by the Banco Central do Brasil. It aggregates expectations for the Brazilian economy's key indicators including inflation, the Selic interest rate, GDP growth, and exchange rate. The survey collects over 130 institutional responses and reports the median expectation. The Focus is closely watched by the Copom because expectations dynamics affect monetary policy transmission.

What is the inflation target?

Brazil's inflation target is 3% with a tolerance band of 1.5 percentage points in either direction. The lower limit is 1.5% and the upper limit is 4.5%. Since 2025, the target has been continuous, meaning the 12-month accumulated IPCA must stay within the band. If the index remains outside the tolerance band for six consecutive months, the Banco Central is considered to have failed the target. The current 4.92% Focus forecast for 2026 is above the upper limit, putting the bank on notice for explicit failure under the rules.

How does Brazil compare regionally?

Brazil's 14.50% current benchmark rate is the highest in Latin America. Colombia's 11.25% and Mexico's 6.5% are below. Argentina's rate is significantly different (the country uses unconventional policy frameworks). The 13.25% Focus year-end forecast would maintain Brazil's position as the regional rate leader. The high real-rate differential is the structural foundation of the Brazilian real's carry-trade premium - even as US Treasury yields surge, Brazil's relative position remains the strongest in the region.

What is Galípolo's framework?

Gabriel Galípolo, the Banco Central president since January 2025, has demonstrated commitment to inflation-targeting credibility despite political pressure from the Lula government to cut rates aggressively. Galípolo's communication has emphasized the supply-side nature of the current inflation shock and the importance of central bank independence. The 25-basis-point cut at the May meeting was a measured move - neither defying nor capitulating to political pressure. The June decision will be the next major test of the framework.

Could the rate trajectory worsen?

Yes. The OECD's adverse scenario projects energy prices peaking higher and remaining elevated longer than the baseline. If that materializes, the Selic year-end forecast could rise further, potentially toward 13.5% or 13.75%. Conversely, a successful Trump-Iran negotiation that reopens the Strait of Hormuz could trigger faster oil-price normalization and unlock a more aggressive cutting cycle. The trajectory is bimodal depending on the Iran-war resolution.

Connected Coverage

The Brazilian SPE rate-cycle defense is in our SPE rate readout. The OECD framework on central bank rate dilemmas is in our OECD readout. The R$670 billion Brazilian corporate-debt context exposed to high Selic is in our corporate debt readout. The US Treasury 30-year yield surge affecting global emerging-market dynamics is in our Treasury readout.

Reported by Sofia Gabriela Martinez for The Rio Times - Latin American financial news. Filed May 19, 2026 - 18:00 BRT.

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