NOVAGOLD Announces Election Of Directors And Voting Results From 2026 Virtual Annual General Meeting Of Shareholders
|Proposal 1
| Outcome of the
|Votes by Ballot
|Election of Directors
| Vote
|Votes For
|Votes Withheld
|Dr. Elaine Dorward-King
|Carried
| 270,754,327
(91.45%)
| 25,284,174
(8.54%)
|Ali Erfan
|Carried
| 293,934,428
(99.28%)
| 2,104,073
(0.71%)
|Dr. Thomas Kaplan
|Carried
| 287,599,587
(97.14%)
| 8,438,914
(2.85%)
|Hume Kyle
|Carried
| 292,361,355
(98.75%)
| 3,677,146
(1.24%)
|Gregory Lang
|Carried
| 294,213,852
(99.38%)
| 1,824,649
(0.61%)
|Kalidas Madhavpeddi
|Carried
| 262,931,112
(88.81%)
| 33,107,389
(11.18%)
|Kevin McArthur
|Carried
| 294,672,498
(99.53%)
| 1,366,003
(0.46%)
|Daniel Muñiz-Quintanilla
|Carried
| 270,538,731
(91.38%)
| 25,499,770
(8.61%)
|Ethan Schutt
|Carried
| 287,980,445
(97.27%)
| 8,058,056
(2.72%)
|Dawn Whitaker
|Carried
| 288,601,466
(97.48%)
| 7,437,035
(2.51%)
Proposal 2 – Appointment of Auditors
The vote was carried for the Appointment of the Auditors, PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP. The votes received by ballot were as follows:
|Votes For
|317,132,167
| 97.06%
|Votes Withheld
|9,581,499
| 2.93%
Proposal 3 – Approve amendment to the Stock Award Plan and all unallocated entitlements thereunder
The vote was carried for the Stock Award Plan. The votes received by ballot were as follows:
|Votes For
|255,153,946
| 86.18%
|Votes Against
|40,312,819
| 13.61%
|Abstentions
|571,736
| 0.19%
Proposal 4 – Approve all unallocated entitlements under the Performance Share Unit Plan
The vote was carried for the Performance Share Unit Plan. The votes received by ballot were as follows:
|Votes For
|264,889,270
| 89.47%
|Votes Against
|30,721,918
| 10.37%
|Abstentions
|427,313
| 0.14%
Proposal 5 – Approve all unallocated entitlements under the Deferred Share Unit Plan
The vote was carried for the Deferred Share Unit Plan. The votes received by ballot were as follows:
|Votes For
|268,987,469
| 90.86%
|Votes Against
|26,642,843
| 8.99%
|Abstentions
|408,189
| 0.13%
Proposal 6 – Advisory Approval of Executive Compensation (“Say-on-Pay”)
The vote was carried on the Say-On-Pay Advisory Vote. The votes received by ballot were as follows:
|Votes For
|214,048,542
| 72.30%
|Votes Against
|81,376,553
| 27.48%
|Abstentions
|613,406
| 0.20%
Proposal 7 – Advisory Approval on Frequency of Seeking Non-Binding Approval of Executive Compensation
The vote was carried on the annual submission of the non-binding vote on compensation of the Company's Named Executive Officers. The votes received by ballot were as follows:
|1 YEAR
|2 YEARS
|3 YEARS
|ABSTAIN
|294,438,533
|374,890
|597,803
|627,275
Full details of all proposals are fully described in the Company's Management Information Circular dated March 24, 2026 available on the Company's website at , on SEDAR+ at , and on EDGAR at , and the detailed results of voting on each proposal are included in the Report of Voting Results filed on SEDAR+ and in the 8-K filed on EDGAR.
The Annual General Meeting of Shareholders webcast and corporate presentation are available on NOVAGOLD's website under Annual Meeting Materials and Presentations.
NOVAGOLD Contacts:
Mélanie Hennessey
Vice President, Corporate Communications
Frank Gagnon
Manager, Investor Relations
604-669-6227 or 1-866-669-6227
...
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