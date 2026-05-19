Brookfield Office Properties Announces Redemption Of Class AAA Preference Shares, Series CC

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BROOKFIELD NEWS, May 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brookfield Office Properties Inc. (“Brookfield”), a subsidiary of Brookfield Property Partners L.P., today announced that it intends to redeem all 7,982,204 of its outstanding Class AAA Preference Shares, Series CC (TSX: BPO.C), all of which are held by CDS & Co., as nominee of CDS Clearing and Depositary Services Inc., for cash on June 30, 2026. The redemption price for each such share will be C$25.00. Separately from the redemption price, the final quarterly cash dividend of C$0.382313 per share, will be paid in the usual manner on June 30, 2026, to holders of record on June 15, 2026.

Notice of Redemption has been sent to CDS & Co. Payment of the redemption price will be made to all beneficial holders of the Series CC Shares on or after June 30, 2026 through the facilities of CDS & Co.

About Brookfield Office Properties Inc.

Brookfield Office Properties Inc. is a subsidiary of Brookfield Property Partners L.P., one of the world's largest commercial real estate companies. For more information, please visit.

Brookfield Contact

Keren Dubon

Investor Relations

Tel.: (212) 618-3440

Email: ...

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains“forward-looking information” within the meaning of Canadian provincial securities laws and applicable regulations. Forward-looking statements include statements that are predictive in nature, depend upon or refer to future events or conditions, include statements regarding the closing, the terms and the use of proceeds of the offering, and include words such as“expects,”“anticipates,”“plans,”“believes,” or negative versions thereof and other similar expressions, or future or conditional verbs such as“may,”“will,”“should,”“would” and“could.”

Although we believe that our anticipated future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements and information are based upon reasonable assumptions and expectations, the reader should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and information because they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are beyond our control, which may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from anticipated future results, performance or achievement expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements and information.

Our future performance and prospects are subject to a number of known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated or implied by forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, the other risks and factors detailed from time to time in our documents filed with the securities regulators in Canada.

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