First Capital, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) CORYDON, Ind., May 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Board of Directors of First Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ: FCAP) has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.31 (thirty-one cents) per share of common stock, according to Michael C. Frederick, President and Chief Executive Officer. The dividend will be paid on June 26, 2026 to shareholders of record as of June 12, 2026.

First Capital, Inc. is the holding company for First Harrison Bank. First Harrison currently has seventeen offices in the Indiana communities of Corydon, Edwardsville, Greenville, Floyds Knobs, Palmyra, New Albany, New Salisbury, Jeffersonville, Salem, Lanesville and Charlestown and the Kentucky communities of Shepherdsville, Mt. Washington and Lebanon Junction. Access to First Harrison Bank accounts, including online banking and electronic bill payments, is available anywhere with Internet access through the Bank's website at . For more information and financial data about First Capital, Inc., please visit Investor Relations at First Harrison Bank's aforementioned website.

Contact:

Joshua P. Stevens

Chief Financial Officer

812-738-1570