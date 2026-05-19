Staff Zone Named To Forbes 2026 List Of America's Best Temporary Staffing Firms - Ranked Top 50 Nationwide
“This recognition reflects the culture we've built over the last 22 years, with incredibly dedicated teams, strong customer relationships, and a commitment to being Best in Class® everyday” said Sherri Harris, CEO of Staff Zone.“Being named among the top staffing firms in the country; within the Top 50, is an incredible honor for our entire organization.”
Founded in 2004 and headquartered in Roswell, Georgia, Staff Zone specializes in providing temporary staffing solutions for the construction, light industrial, and special events industries. The company's mission of Constructing Lives® centers on connecting reliable workers with meaningful job opportunities in communities across the country, helping businesses maintain productivity and flexibility in an ever-changing labor market.
The 2026 rankings evaluated thousands of staffing firms nationwide, with only the most recommended organizations earning a spot on the list. This year, approximately 13,800 survey participants contributed to the rankings, reinforcing the credibility and competitiveness of the recognition.
“This achievement belongs to the people throughout our organization who show up every day committed to serving our customers, supporting our workforce, and raising the standard in our industry”, added Harris.“We remain focused on growth, operational excellence, and most of all, continuing to make positive impacts in every community we serve”.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment