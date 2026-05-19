Staff Zone Named To Forbes 2026 List Of America's Best Temporary Staffing Firms - Ranked Top 50 Nationwide

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Staff Zone is proud to announce it has been named one of America's Best Temporary Staffing Firms for 2026 by Forbes, earning a place among the Top 50 firms nationwide. Presented annually by Forbes in partnership with market research firm Statista, rankings are based on independent survey data from recruiters, HR leaders, hiring managers, job candidates, and peers throughout the staffing industry. Firms are evaluated based on the volume and quality of recommendations received from clients and industry professionals, making this recognition a true reflection of industry trust, reliability, and performance.

“This recognition reflects the culture we've built over the last 22 years, with incredibly dedicated teams, strong customer relationships, and a commitment to being Best in Class® everyday” said Sherri Harris, CEO of Staff Zone.“Being named among the top staffing firms in the country; within the Top 50, is an incredible honor for our entire organization.”

Founded in 2004 and headquartered in Roswell, Georgia, Staff Zone specializes in providing temporary staffing solutions for the construction, light industrial, and special events industries. The company's mission of Constructing Lives® centers on connecting reliable workers with meaningful job opportunities in communities across the country, helping businesses maintain productivity and flexibility in an ever-changing labor market.

The 2026 rankings evaluated thousands of staffing firms nationwide, with only the most recommended organizations earning a spot on the list. This year, approximately 13,800 survey participants contributed to the rankings, reinforcing the credibility and competitiveness of the recognition.

“This achievement belongs to the people throughout our organization who show up every day committed to serving our customers, supporting our workforce, and raising the standard in our industry”, added Harris.“We remain focused on growth, operational excellence, and most of all, continuing to make positive impacts in every community we serve”.