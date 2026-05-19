Blackline Announces Participation In Upcoming Investor Conferences
Baird 2026 Global Consumer, Technology & Services Conference
Tuesday, June 2, 2026
Presentation time: 2:00 PM ET
Location: New York, NY
William Blair 46th Annual Growth Stock Conference
Wednesday, June 3, 2026
Presentation time: 10:00 AM CT
Location: Chicago, IL
Where available, webcasts will be accessible on BlackLine's investor relations website at .
About BlackLine
BlackLine (Nasdaq: BL), the future-ready platform for the Office of the CFO, drives digital finance transformation by empowering organizations with accurate, efficient, and intelligent financial operations. Built on the Studio360 platform, BlackLine unifies data, streamlines processes, and delivers real-time insights through automation and intelligence powered by Verity - a comprehensive suite of embedded, auditable AI capabilities that provides finance and accounting teams with a new digital workforce.
With a proven, collaborative approach and a track record of innovation supported by industry-leading R&D investment and world-class security practices, more than 4,300 customers across multiple industries partner with BlackLine to lead their organizations into the future.
For more information, please visit blackline.
Investor Relations Contact:
Matt Humphries, CFA
...
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment