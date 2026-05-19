Cadrenal Therapeutics To Participate In The Lytham Partners Spring 2026 Investor Conference On May 28, 2026
Company Webcast
The webcast presentation will take place at 9:30 a.m. ET on Thursday, May 28, 2026. The webcast can be accessed by visiting the conference home page at or directly at . The webcast will also be available for replay following the event.
1x1 Meetings
Management will be participating in virtual one-on-one meetings throughout the event. To arrange a meeting with management, please contact Lytham Partners at ... or register for the event at .
About Cadrenal Therapeutics, Inc.
Cadrenal Therapeutics, Inc. is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company advancing novel therapies for life-threatening immune and thrombotic conditions. Its lead program, CAD-1005, is a first-in-class 12-LOX inhibitor for the treatment of heparin-induced thrombocytopenia (HIT), a deadly immune-mediated thrombotic disorder. CAD-1005 has received Orphan Drug and Fast Track designations from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, as well as orphan drug status from the European Medicines Agency. Second-generation 12-LOX oral therapeutics are also in development for chronic indications.
The Company's broader pipeline includes tecarfarin, a late-stage oral vitamin K antagonist designed to prevent heart attacks, strokes, and deaths from blood clots in patients requiring chronic anticoagulation, including those with end-stage kidney disease and left ventricular assist devices, and frunexian, a parenteral Factor XIa inhibitor intended for use in acute hospital settings.
For more information, visit and connect with the Company on LinkedIn.
For more information, please contact:
Lytham Partners, LLC
Robert Blum, Managing Partner
602-889-9700
...
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