Quantum Genesis AI Corp / Key word(s): Public Policy/Govt

Quantum Genesis AI Issues Clarification Regarding Research Activities and Intellectual Property

19.05.2026 / 21:11 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

SAN DIEGO, CA - May 19, 2026 (NEWMEDIAWIRE ) - Quantum Genesis AI Corp. (OTC: QGAI) (the“Company”), a biotechnology company focused on enzyme engineering, molecular modeling, and biocatalysis technologies, is issuing this statement to clarify certain disclosures relating to previously referenced scientific research publications. Certain research activities associated with the Company's broader scientific and technical field have been conducted through Quantumzyme LLP, a separate entity based in Bengaluru, India. Quantumzyme LLP is not a subsidiary of, or otherwise affiliated with, the Company. The Company notes that certain prior press releases issued on November 5, 2025 and February 12, 2026 referenced scientific publications relating to research activities in the Company's broader enzyme engineering and biocatalysis field. Those publications identified Quantumzyme LLP and reflected the affiliations of the contributing researchers at the time the underlying research was conducted and submitted. The Company is issuing this clarification to further distinguish Quantumzyme LLP from the Company and to provide additional context regarding the intellectual property and technology rights previously transferred to the Company pursuant to the Asset Purchase Agreement dated February 21, 2023 and subsequent confirmatory assignment. Scientific publications arising from research activities undertaken by the Company's Chief Executive Officer, Naveen Kulkarni, appropriately reflect the affiliations of the contributing researchers at the time the research was conducted and submitted. As previously disclosed, pursuant to the Asset Purchase Agreement dated February 21, 2023, Mr. Kulkarni transferred to the Company certain intellectual property, know-how, methodologies, processes, research and development materials, and related rights associated with the Company's core enzyme engineering and biocatalysis business. As further disclosed in the Company's Current Report on Form 8-K filed on April 29, 2026, the Company subsequently entered into a confirmatory assignment relating to certain intellectual property and technology associated with its enzyme engineering and biocatalysis platform. The Company believes that the Asset Purchase Agreement transferred certain underlying technology, methodologies, computational approaches, know-how, and related intellectual property associated with the Company's business. Accordingly, to the extent research activities conducted by Mr. Kulkarni, whether directly or through Quantumzyme LLP, relate to the Company's core enzyme engineering and biocatalysis field and are based on or derived from the transferred technology platform, methodologies, know-how, or related intellectual property, the Company believes such intellectual property and technology fall within the scope of the rights transferred to the Company pursuant to the Asset Purchase Agreement and subsequent confirmatory assignment. The Company's prior disclosures relating to scientific publications were made on the basis of its ownership of the relevant intellectual property and technology associated with its business. For more information and updates, please visit and the Company's profile at . About Quantum Genesis AI Corp. Quantum Genesis AI Corp. is focused on advancing next-generation technologies at the intersection of artificial intelligence, computational modeling, and scientific innovation. The Company's strategy includes leveraging advanced data-driven tools to support research, discovery, and technology development across emerging sectors while maintaining a commitment to transparency and responsible corporate governance. Disclaimer The information contained in this press release is provided by Quantum Genesis AI Corp. (“Quantum Genesis AI” or the“Company”) for general informational purposes only. This release may include forward-looking statements that reflect the Company's current expectations, estimates, projections, and assumptions about future events, business performance, market conditions, or technological developments. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. Forward-looking statements are based on management's beliefs and assumptions as of the date of this press release and are subject to change without notice. Quantum Genesis AI makes no representations or warranties, express or implied, regarding the accuracy, completeness, or reliability of the information contained herein. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future developments, or changes in expectations, except as required by applicable law. Past performance should not be taken as an indicator of future results, and readers should not place undue reliance on any projections or expectations presented in this release. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, nor does it provide financial, investment, or legal advice. Readers and investors are encouraged to conduct their own due diligence and seek independent professional advice before making any investment or business decisions related to Quantum Genesis AI or its affiliates. Contact

Naveen Kulkarni

Chief Executive Officer

Quantum Genesis AI Corp.

15656 Bernardo Center Drive, Suite 801

San Diego, CA 92127

Phone: +1 (858) 216-7676

Email: ...

Website: View the original release on

News Source: Quantum Genesis AI Corp

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