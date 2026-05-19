Celestica Announces Election Of Directors

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TORONTO, May 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Celestica Inc. (NYSE: CLS) (TSX: CLS), a global leader in data center infrastructure and advanced technology solutions, today announced, in accordance with the requirements of the Toronto Stock Exchange, that the nominees listed in its definitive proxy statement were elected as directors of the company at its Annual Meeting of Shareholders held earlier today. On a vote by ballot, each of the following nine nominees proposed by management was elected as a director of Celestica:

Nominee Votes For % Votes For Votes Withheld % Votes Withheld Kulvinder (Kelly) Ahuja 71,583,055 99.51% 354,035 0.49% Robert A. Cascella 67,994,342 94.52% 3,942,748 5.48% Christopher W. Colpitts 71,837,402 99.86% 99,689 0.14% Françoise Colpron 67,276,010 93.52% 4,661,081 6.48% Jill Kale 71,592,159 99.52% 344,932 0.48% Laurette T. Koellner 66,610,878 92.60% 5,326,212 7.40% Amar Maletira 70,781,945 98.39% 1,155,147 1.61% Robert A. Mionis 68,015,476 94.55% 3,921,616 5.45% David Reeder 71,778,785 99.78% 158,305 0.22%





About Celestica

Celestica is a technology leader dedicated to driving customer success and market advancements. With deep expertise in design, engineering, manufacturing, supply chain, and platform solutions, Celestica enables critical data center infrastructure for AI, cloud and hybrid cloud, and advances technologies in high-growth markets. With a talented team and a strategic global network, Celestica helps its customers achieve competitive advantages. For more information on Celestica, visit . Our securities filings can be accessed at and .

Contacts:

Celestica Global Communications Celestica Investor Relations (416) 448-2200 (416) 448-2211 ... ...



