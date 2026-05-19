Celestica Announces Election Of Directors
|Nominee
|Votes For
|% Votes For
|Votes Withheld
|% Votes Withheld
|Kulvinder (Kelly) Ahuja
|71,583,055
|99.51%
|354,035
|0.49%
|Robert A. Cascella
|67,994,342
|94.52%
|3,942,748
|5.48%
|Christopher W. Colpitts
|71,837,402
|99.86%
|99,689
|0.14%
|Françoise Colpron
|67,276,010
|93.52%
|4,661,081
|6.48%
|Jill Kale
|71,592,159
|99.52%
|344,932
|0.48%
|Laurette T. Koellner
|66,610,878
|92.60%
|5,326,212
|7.40%
|Amar Maletira
|70,781,945
|98.39%
|1,155,147
|1.61%
|Robert A. Mionis
|68,015,476
|94.55%
|3,921,616
|5.45%
|David Reeder
|71,778,785
|99.78%
|158,305
|0.22%
About Celestica
Celestica is a technology leader dedicated to driving customer success and market advancements. With deep expertise in design, engineering, manufacturing, supply chain, and platform solutions, Celestica enables critical data center infrastructure for AI, cloud and hybrid cloud, and advances technologies in high-growth markets. With a talented team and a strategic global network, Celestica helps its customers achieve competitive advantages. For more information on Celestica, visit . Our securities filings can be accessed at and .
Contacts:
|Celestica Global Communications
|Celestica Investor Relations
|(416) 448-2200
|(416) 448-2211
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