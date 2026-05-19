HF Foods To Participate In June Investor Conferences

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LAS VEGAS, May 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HF Foods Group Inc. (NASDAQ: HFFG) (“HF Foods” or the“Company”), a leading distributor of international foodservice solutions to Asian restaurants and other businesses across the United States, today announced that the Company will be participating in the following investor conferences in June:



June 2, 2026: The HF Foods executive management team will be participating in the TD Cowen Future of the Consumer Conference in New York, NY. The Company will host 1x1 meetings with investors throughout the day. June 11, 2026: The HF Foods executive management team will be participating in the D.A. Davidson Technology & Consumer Conference in Nashville, TN. The Company will host 1x1 meetings with investors throughout the day.



About HF Foods Group Inc.

HF Foods Group Inc. is a leading marketer and distributor of fresh produce, frozen and dry food, and non-food products to primarily Asian restaurants and other foodservice customers throughout the United States. HF Foods aims to supply the increasing demand for Asian American restaurant cuisine, leveraging its nationwide network of distribution centers and its strong relations with growers and suppliers of fresh, high-quality specialty restaurant food products and supplies in the US and Asia. Headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada, HF Foods trades on Nasdaq under the symbol“HFFG”. For more information, please visit .

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Anna Kate Heller

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