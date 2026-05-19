Suja Life To Report First Quarter 2026 Financial Results On June 9, 2026
The live audio webcast will be accessible in the“Events” section of the Company's Investor Relations website at Those interested in participating in the live call can register here to receive dial-in details and a unique pin. An archived replay of the webcast will be available shortly after the live event has concluded.
About Suja Life
At Suja Life, we're changing what beverages bring to the table. We make organic, cold-pressed juices, wellness shots, and better-for-you sodas that deliver real functional benefits, exceptional taste, and high-quality ingredients, because we believe beverages should be as delicious as they are good for you. Our three brands – Suja Organic, Vive Organic, and Slice Soda – reach consumers through thousands of retail doors nationally. We operate a vertically integrated high-pressure processing and cold-pressed beverage facility, processing approximately 1 million pounds of organic produce each week and moving from farm to bottle in as few as eight days. With category-leading brands, a dedication to operational excellence, and a proven innovation engine, Suja Life is positioned at the front of the growing natural healthy beverage space.
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