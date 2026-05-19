Coinshares CEO Jean-Marie Mognetti To Participate In The Jefferies Digital Assets Investor Conference In New York
|Event
|Jefferies Digital Assets Investor Conference
|Date
|Thursday, May 21, 2026
|Location
|New York, NY
|Time
|2:45 p.m. - 3:25 p.m. ET
|Panel
|A Financial Infrastructure Evolution moderated by Andrew Moss, Head of Digital Assets Research, Jefferies
|Speaker
|Jean-Marie Mognetti, President & CEO, CoinShares
|Event page
|jefferies/events/digital-assets-investor-conference
Investors, analysts and members of the press attending the conference are invited to request a one-on-one meeting with the CoinShares team via their Jefferies representative or by contacting Investor Relations directly.
About CoinShares
CoinShares is a leading global asset manager specialising in digital assets, that delivers a broad range of financial services across investment management, trading and securities to a wide array of clients that includes corporations, financial institutions and individuals. Focusing on crypto since 2013, the firm is headquartered in Jersey, with offices in France, Sweden, Switzerland, the UK and the US. CoinShares is regulated in Jersey by the Jersey Financial Services Commission, in France by the Autorité des marchés financiers, and in the US by the Securities and Exchange Commission, National Futures Association and Financial Industry Regulatory Authority. CoinShares is publicly listed on the Nasdaq under the ticker CSHR. For more information on CoinShares, please visit:
Company | +44 (0)1534 513 100 | ...
Investor Relations | +44 (0)1534 513 100 | ...
Press Contact
CoinShares
Benoît Pellevoizin
...
M Group Strategic Communications
Peter Padovano
...
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