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Irhythm Holdings To Participate In Upcoming Investor Conferences


2026-05-19 04:16:36
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SAN FRANCISCO, May 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iRhythm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC), a leading digital health care company focused on creating trusted solutions that detect, prevent, and predict disease, today announced that the company will be participating in the following investor conferences.

William Blair 46th Annual Growth Stock Conference on June 2, 2026, at 8:00 a.m. CT (6:00 a.m. PT)
Truist Securities MedTech Conference on June 16, 2026, at 2:20 p.m. ET (11:20 a.m. PT)

Interested parties may access a live and archived webcast of the presentation on the“Events & Presentations” section of the company's investor website at irhythmtech.

About iRhythm Holdings, Inc.
iRhythm is a leading digital health care company that creates trusted solutions that detect, predict, and prevent disease. Combining wearable biosensors and cloud-based data analytics with powerful proprietary algorithms, iRhythm distills data from millions of heartbeats into clinically actionable information. Through a relentless focus on patient care, iRhythm's vision is to deliver better data, better insights, and better health for all.

Investor Contact
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Media Contact
Kassandra Perry
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GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

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