Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Rxsight, Inc. To Present At The Stifel 2026 Virtual Ophthalmology Forum


2026-05-19 04:16:36
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ALISO VIEJO, Calif., May 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (NASDAQ: RXST) RxSight, Inc., today announced plans to participate in the upcoming Stifel 2026 Virtual Ophthalmology Forum. Management is scheduled to participate in a fireside chat on Tuesday, May 26, 2026, at 10:00 a.m. Pacific Time. A live and archived webcast of the presentation will be available on the company's investor relations website at .

About RxSight, Inc.

RxSight, Inc. is an ophthalmic medical device company dedicated to providing high-quality customized vision to patients following cataract surgery. The RxSight® Light Adjustable Lens system, comprised of the RxSight Light Adjustable Lens® (LAL®/LAL+®, collectively the“LAL”), RxSight Light Delivery Device (LDDTM) and accessories, is the first and only commercially available intraocular lens (IOL) technology that can be adjusted after surgery, enabling doctors to customize and deliver high-quality vision to patients after cataract surgery. Additional information about RxSight can be found at .

Investor Relations Contact:
Oliver Moravcevic
VP, Investor Relations
...


MENAFN19052026004107003653ID1111140398



GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search