HP Inc. Declares Dividend

The dividend, the third in HP's fiscal year 2026, is payable on July 1, 2026, to stockholders of record as of the close of business on June 10, 2026.

About HP Inc.

HP Inc. (NYSE: HPQ) is a global technology leader redefining the Future of Work. Operating in more than 180 countries, HP delivers innovative and AI-powered devices, software, services and subscriptions that drive business growth and professional fulfillment. For more information, please visit: .