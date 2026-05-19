És Introduces The Accel Kevlar® For Accel Day

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És Introduces The Accel Kevlar® For Accel Day
(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Every year on May 19, 5/19 becomes éS - the fifth and nineteenth letters of the alphabet - a simple idea that grew into a moment to celebrate the Accel and what it represents.
Within this run, two numbers carry special meaning. The skaters who receive pair 5 and pair 19 will be invited into a one-of-a-kind Accel Day experience: a private video call with the éS team, alongside a rare, one-off piece from the éS archive.
These experiences can not be bought - they exist solely to honour Accel Day.
We proudly present to you the Accel Kevlar.
BUILT WITH DuPontTM Kevlar®
For over 50 years, DuPontTM Kevlar® has been trusted in products where durability and reliability matter most. Lightweight yet incredibly strong, Kevlar® fiber is used here to reinforce the traditional Accel - helping the shoe hold up to repeated impact and abrasion without adding unnecessary weight or stiffness.
By integrating Kevlar® fiber into the construction, we're able to support longer-lasting wear whilst preserving the comfort, flexibility, and boardfeel skateboarders expect from the Accel. It's not about changing how the shoe skates - it's about helping it do what you need it to do... for longer.
Within this run, two numbers carry special meaning. The skaters who receive pair 5 and pair 19 will be invited into a one-of-a-kind Accel Day experience: a private video call with the éS team, alongside a rare, one-off piece from the éS archive.
These experiences can not be bought - they exist solely to honour Accel Day.
We proudly present to you the Accel Kevlar.
BUILT WITH DuPontTM Kevlar®
For over 50 years, DuPontTM Kevlar® has been trusted in products where durability and reliability matter most. Lightweight yet incredibly strong, Kevlar® fiber is used here to reinforce the traditional Accel - helping the shoe hold up to repeated impact and abrasion without adding unnecessary weight or stiffness.
By integrating Kevlar® fiber into the construction, we're able to support longer-lasting wear whilst preserving the comfort, flexibility, and boardfeel skateboarders expect from the Accel. It's not about changing how the shoe skates - it's about helping it do what you need it to do... for longer.
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