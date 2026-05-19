Solésence Day Mode Hero Concealer SPF 50+ Wins Three Categories At The 2026 Cosmetics & Toiletries Allē Awards, Marking Fourth Year Of Recognition

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SPF-Infused Concealer Featuring KleairTM, WHSPRTM, and ChromalümTM Recognized AcrossAnti-Aging, Color Cosmetics, and Compromised Skin

ROMEOVILLE, Ill., May 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Solésence, Inc. (Nasdaq: SLSN) a leader in scientifically-driven health care solutions across beauty and life science categories, today announced that its prototype product, Day Mode Hero Concealer SPF 50+, has won across three prototype product/chassis categories at the 2026 Cosmetics & Toiletries (C&T) Allē Awards: Anti-Aging, Color Cosmetics, and Compromised Skin. These awards mark Solésence's fourth year of recognition at the Allē Awards since 2022.

Day Mode Hero Concealer SPF 50+ leverages three proprietary Solésence technologies to deliver a daily use cosmetic that pushes the boundaries of skin care, sun care, and makeup categories through the delivery of OTC actives in a concealer that carries skin care and sun care claims. Day Mode is powered by award-winning, globally patented KleairTM alongside two recently launched Solésence technologies, patented WHSPRTM and proprietary ChromalümTM, both announced by the Company earlier this month. Day Mode's proprietary technology stack works in synergy to promote overall skin health and longevity through broad-spectrum SPF 50+, free radical quenching, and skin protectant claims, among other benefits.

“Anti-aging, color cosmetics, and compromised skin represent three unique consumer needs, and winning across all three categories with a single product is a rare distinction,” commented Yoana Dvorzsak, Vice President of Innovation and Product Integrity.“This recognition speaks to the power of our proprietary technologies to unlock new spaces within beauty, reaching the consumer in ways the industry had not yet imagined. The concealer delivers skin healing, environmental protection, and high-performance coverage in a complexion product consumers will want to use every day.”

“Since our company's founding, our mission has been to enhance skin health and overall wellbeing through commercializing new technologies that broaden the accessibility and results achieved with beauty and wellness products,” said Kevin Cureton, President and Chief Executive Officer.“We are pleased to be recognized for Day Mode as it is a prime example of how technology platforms can be translated into new market opportunities, creating products that push category boundaries and address the evolving needs of beauty consumers while benefiting their overall skin health.”

The C&T Allē Awards recognize excellence across criteria including novelty and practicality, sustainability, safety, stability, and proof of efficacy. These latest recognitions extend Solésence's consecutive winning streak at the Allē Awards. In 2025, Solésence won in the best prestige finished formula category for Au Lait Face Milk SPF 50+ featuring Solésence KleairTM. In 2024, the same honor was awarded for Soft Glow SPF 50+, and in 2022, Solésence KleairTM was named best sun/light protection ingredient. The 2026 awards were announced at the C&T Allē Awards Ceremony on May 18th, with Solésence team members Yoana Dvorzsak (Vice President of Innovation and Product Integrity), Maggie Ciafardini (Managing Director of Business Development), Kelsey Kruslak (Senior Manager, Integrated Marketing) and Maria Salinas (Manager of Product Development) in attendance.

Presented by Cosmetics & Toiletries (C&T), a leading B2B cosmetics R&D media brand and parent company Allured Business Media, the Allē Awards bring behind-the-scenes beauty innovation into the spotlight, honoring the scientific acumen, formulating skill, intuition, and vision of innovators involved throughout the cosmetics and personal care product development process.

About Solésence, Inc.

Solésence, Inc. (Nasdaq: SLSN), is a leader in scientifically-driven health care solutions across beauty and life science categories. With a mission to deliver joy through innovation, inclusivity and the science of beautiful skin, we have redefined mineral-based sun protection by maximizing transparency, effectiveness, aesthetics, and wearability - empowering individuals to embrace beauty on their own terms. Combining best-in-class skin health solutions with the celebration of self-care, we allow brands to deliver unique product claims and attributes by seamlessly integrating protection, prevention, and treatment technologies into daily use products. Learn more at solesence.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains words such as“expects,”“shall,”“will,”“believes,” and similar expressions that are intended to identify forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Safe Harbor Provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements in this announcement are made based on the Company's current beliefs, known events and circumstances at the time of publication, and as such, are subject in the future to unforeseen risks and uncertainties that could cause the Company's results of operations, performance, and achievements to differ materially from current expectations expressed in, or implied by, these forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, the following: a decision by a customer to cancel a purchase order or supply agreement in light of the Company's dependence on a limited number of key customers; uncertain demand for, and acceptance of, the Company's engineered materials, ingredients, and fully formulated products; the Company's manufacturing capacity and product mix flexibility in light of customer demand; the Company's limited marketing experience; changes in development and distribution relationships; the impact of competitive products and technologies; the Company's dependence on patents and protection of proprietary information; the resolution of litigation in which the Company may become involved; the impact of any potential new government regulations that could be difficult to respond to or too costly to comply with while remaining financially viable; the ability of the Company to maintain an appropriate electronic trading venue; and other factors described in the Company's Form 10-K filed March 31, 2026. In addition, the Company's forward-looking statements could be affected by general industry and market conditions and growth rates. Except as required by federal securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise these forward-looking statements to reflect new events, uncertainties, or other contingencies.

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