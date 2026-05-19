Kasi Cloud Datacenters Commissions West Africa's First Hyperscale-Ready, AI-Capable Data Centre Campus In Lagos

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Flag-off ceremony marks Nigeria's transition from digital consumer to digital owner - as $850M in annual offshore cloud spend gains a sovereign, AI-ready home





LAGOS, Nigeria, May 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kasi Cloud Datacenters today held the flag-off ceremony for its Lekki campus in Lagos - marking the commissioning of West Africa's first hyperscale-ready, AI-capable, carrier-neutral data centre platform. The event signals the transition of Kasi LOS1 from construction into operational readiness, opening for the first time a world-class, sovereign cloud and AI infrastructure option for Nigerian enterprises, financial institutions, and government agencies.

Developed on approximately four hectares in the Maiyegun area of Lekki, Lagos - adjacent to six subsea cable landing stations including Equiano and 2Africa - the Kasi campus is designed to scale to approximately 100MW of critical IT capacity upon full development. The first building, LOS1, has been engineered to support high-density AI and accelerated computing environments alongside enterprise cloud and connectivity platforms, delivering sub-50ms latency for in-country workloads.

Nigerian enterprises currently spend an estimated $850 million annually on foreign cloud infrastructure - capital that flows out of the economy and sits under foreign legal jurisdiction. Kasi LOS1 provides the first institutional-grade, AI-ready alternative built on Nigerian soil, aligned with the country's National Cloud Policy 2025 (NCP2025), which mandates in-country hosting for sensitive government and financial data.

"Kasi was founded on the belief that Africa deserves world-class sovereign digital infrastructure built for the AI era," said Johnson Agogbua, Founder and CEO of Kasi Cloud Datacenters. "For too long, Africa's data has powered someone else's economy. Today, that changes. This flag-off marks the transition from development into commissioning and operational readiness - as we deliver world-class sovereign cloud and AI infrastructure, built in Lagos, for Africa's digital future."

"We are honoured to celebrate this milestone with His Excellency Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State, the Honourable Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy Taiwo Oyedele, and Dr. Segun Ogunsanya, Chairman of NSIA - partners and champions whose belief in Nigeria's digital future made this moment possible."

Lagos State Affirms Commitment to World-Class Digital Infrastructure

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, Executive Governor of Lagos State, returned to the Kasi Lekki Campus as Special Guest of Honour - this time to officiate the flag-off ceremony for West Africa's first hyperscale-ready, AI-capable data centre campus, having presided over its groundbreaking in 2022. His presence at both milestones reflects a sustained partnership between Lagos State and Kasi Cloud - one anchored in a shared conviction that sovereign digital infrastructure is not optional for Africa's most dynamic city. It is essential.

A longstanding champion of digital infrastructure as the backbone of Lagos's economic transformation, the Governor has been unequivocal: "If Lagos is to sustain its Centre of Excellence status in Nigeria, vital infrastructural development is critical to achieving human capital development. The economic impact that infrastructure improvement has on nation-building cannot be overemphasized." In December 2024, his administration committed publicly to hosting world-class data centres in Lagos - Kasi LOS1, commissioning today, is the fulfilment of that commitment.

Federal Government Recognises Digital Infrastructure as Economic Imperative

The Honourable Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Taiwo Oyedele, also attended the flag-off ceremony, underscoring the Federal Government's recognition of digital infrastructure as a strategic pillar of Nigeria's economic diversification agenda. The commissioning of Kasi LOS1 aligns directly with the government's Renewed Hope Agenda, which identifies technology and digital infrastructure as primary drivers of economic growth and job creation.

NSIA: Sovereign Digital Infrastructure as National Economic Strategy

Also present at the flag-off was Mr. Aminu Umar-Sadiq, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian Sovereign Investment Authority (NSIA) - one of Kasi Cloud's foundational investors and a consistent champion of digital infrastructure as a driver of Nigeria's long-term economic transformation. NSIA has publicly cited Kasi Cloud as a strategic asset, noting in its 2025 Annual Report that the platform is "advancing Nigeria's digital infrastructure" as an indigenous hyperscale data centre. In his own words, NSIA targets "high-impact projects that transform critical sectors of economic growth - including initiatives like Kasi Data Center."

"We congratulate Kasi on this momentous milestone. NSIA believes in the potential of digital infrastructure to serve as an enabler and accelerator for innovation," Mr. Umar-Sadiq said. "We expect that the transformative impact of this infrastructure on the domestic tech space will reposition Nigeria. The Board and Management of the Authority is proud to be associated with this development." With Kasi LOS1 now AI-ready and open for business, that repositioning has begun.

Africa's Most Compelling Digital Infrastructure Growth Market

"Africa represents one of the most compelling long-term digital infrastructure growth markets globally," said Mark Adams, Co-Founder of Kasi Cloud Datacenters. "As global cloud, AI, and content platforms continue expanding into emerging markets, Nigeria - and Lagos specifically - is uniquely positioned to become the strategic digital gateway for the continent. Kasi LOS1 is the infrastructure that makes that possible."

About the Kasi Lekki Campus

The Kasi Lekki Campus is designed to hyperscale standards comparable to leading global technology campuses. Key specifications include:



Location: Maiyegun, Lekki, Lagos - adjacent to Equiano, 2Africa, and four additional subsea cable systems

Capacity: 100MW long-term campus; LOS1 engineered for high-density AI and accelerated computing

Connectivity: Carrier-neutral; six subsea cable systems; direct TCN 132kV power connection

Power: Hybrid gas, solar, and battery storage; N+1 redundancy; PUE target ≤1.6

Compliance: Aligned with NCP2025, NDPA 2023, and Uptime Institute Tier III standards Latency: Sub-50ms for all in-country workloads

Following the flag-off ceremony, the campus will proceed through phased commissioning, systems integration, and customer readiness activities as Kasi advances toward full commercial operations.

About Kasi Cloud Datacenters

Kasi Cloud Datacenters is a next-generation carrier-neutral digital infrastructure company developing and operating hyperscale and AI-ready data centre campuses across Africa. Headquartered in Lagos, Nigeria, with offices in Reston, Virginia, Kasi enables cloud growth, AI adoption, enterprise digital transformation, and regional interconnection through world-class sovereign infrastructure platforms.

About the Nigerian Sovereign Investment Authority (NSIA)

The Nigerian Sovereign Investment Authority (NSIA) is an investment institution of the Federation established to manage funds in excess of budgeted hydrocarbon revenues. NSIA plays a leading role in driving sustainable economic development through strategic investments that enhance infrastructure development, support economic stabilisation, and build long-term national resilience. Total assets reached $3.4 billion in 2025.

Media Contact

Kasi Cloud Datacenters

iMiller Public Relations | New York, NY

+1 866 307 2510

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A photo accompanying this announcement is available at