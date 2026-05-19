Ruben Moreno, Founder & CEO Of Blue Rock Human Capital, Announces The Release Of His New Book, The CHRO's AI Playbook

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Ruben Moreno, Founder & CEO of Blue Rock Human Capital – A member of the Sanford Rose Associatesnetwork of offices, Announces the Release of His New Book, The CHRO's AI Playbook

Blue Rock Human Capital is pleased to announce the release of Founder & CEO Ruben Moreno's new book, The CHRO's AI Playbook.

Taking the perspective that AI adoption is an organizational challenge, not just a technical one, The CHRO's AI Playbook offers a practical roadmap for today's HR executives to lead AI transformation at an organizational level. Grounded in 30 years of human capital experience and thousands of conversations with leaders across the business world, the book delivers strategic insights on key topics such as:

.Proactively building AI fluency and governance

.Strategic deployment of AI across critical functions

.Redesigning work for AI-human collaboration and value creation

.across the C-suite to drive enterprise strategy

Moreno said,“In my conversations with HR leaders, one thing is clear: the organizations that emerge successful will be the ones with leaders who effectively meet this moment of AI-driven change. The CHRO's AI Playbook offers HR executives practical advice on merging human-centric strategy with the best advances technology has to offer. My hope is this book can serve as a trusted guide for CHROs as they guide their organizations into the future of work.”

Get more information about The CHRO's AI Playbook

Get the Kindle Edition on Amazon

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