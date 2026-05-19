U.S. Treasury 30-Year Yield Hits 5.17%, Highest Since 2007

MENAFN - The Rio Times) Global Markets · Bonds

Key Facts

- The 30-year US Treasury yield reached 5.189% Tuesday. That marks the highest level since July 2007 - nearly 19 years. Some intraday reports placed the yield as high as 5.2%. The benchmark 10-year Treasury note yield rose to 4.687%, its highest since January 2025.

- The driver is sticky inflation from the Iran war oil shock. The April Consumer Price Index hit 3.8%, the highest in three years. The wholesale prices index reached 6% last month. Iran-war energy costs are reigniting inflation across the US economy.

- 62% of global fund managers expect 30-year yields to reach 6%. A Bank of America survey of 60 global fund managers published Tuesday found the consensus expectation moving toward 6% - a level last seen in late 1999. Only 20% target a 4% yield. Barclays warned the 30-year could push past 5.5%, a level not seen since 2004.

- Traders are now pricing in a Fed rate hike rather than a cut. CME Group data shows traders fully pricing in one rate increase by March 2027 and more than 50% probability of a hike before end-2026 - up from roughly even odds a week ago. Incoming Fed chair Kevin Warsh takes office Friday into this pressure.

- The sell-off is global. Japan's 30-year yield breached 4% for the first time since the bonds were issued in 1999. UK 30-year gilts hit 5.773%, the highest this century. German 30-year bunds rose to 3.684%. The bond rout is universal across G7 economies.

- The Iran war is at day 80. The closure of the Strait of Hormuz has caused oil prices to surge over 80% year-to-date. The average US gasoline price holds above $4.50 per gallon, up 51% since the war started. The Trump-Iran strike suspension overnight has not relieved the pressure.

The US Treasury 30-year yield touched 5.189% Tuesday - its highest level since July 2007. The bond rout has been deepening for weeks as the Iran war keeps the Strait of Hormuz partially closed, energy prices elevated, and US inflation reaccelerating. April CPI hit 3.8%. Wholesale prices reached 6%. Traders are now pricing in a Federal Reserve rate hike rather than a cut. The Bank of America survey of global fund managers found 62% expecting the 30-year to reach 6% - a level last seen in late 1999. The implications for Latin American emerging markets are direct: higher US rates strengthen the dollar, pressure regional currencies, raise sovereign borrowing costs, and complicate the entire monetary-policy framework regional central banks have built over the past decade.

What is happening in the bond market?

The Rio Times, the Latin American financial news outlet, reports that yields on US Treasuries advanced sharply Tuesday as investors continued selling bonds on fears that inflation is reigniting. The 30-year Treasury yield rose 4 basis points to 5.189% - its highest level since July 2007. The 10-year benchmark, which influences US mortgage and auto loan rates, added 6 basis points to 4.687%, the highest since January 2025. The 2-year yield, most sensitive to short-term Fed expectations, rose 3 basis points to 4.135%. The sell-off began accelerating after a string of inflation reports last week showed pressures reaccelerating as Iran-war oil prices pushed costs higher across food, transportation, airfares and broader consumer goods. Bond prices and yields move in opposite directions - falling prices mean rising yields, and the velocity of the move tells investors how stressed the underlying market sentiment is.

Why is the Iran war driving this?

The mechanism runs through three channels. First, energy prices: Brent crude rose over 3% to $109 per barrel last week, with the Strait of Hormuz still partially closed and the Trump-Xi summit producing no concrete steps toward resolution. The closure of the strait has caused oil prices to surge over 80% year-to-date. Second, inflation pass-through: US April CPI hit 3.8% - the highest in three years - and wholesale prices reached 6%. The energy shock is feeding into broader consumer prices through transportation, agricultural inputs and manufacturing costs. Third, Fed expectations: traders are now pricing in a rate hike rather than cuts. CME swap markets show full pricing of one rate increase by March 2027 and more than 50% probability of a hike before end-2026 - up from roughly even odds at the start of last week.

How does this hit Latin America?

The transmission to Latin America runs through four channels. First, sovereign borrowing costs: Brazilian, Mexican, Colombian and Chilean sovereign spreads are widening as the Treasury baseline rises. New dollar-denominated debt issuance becomes materially more expensive. Second, currency pressure: higher US rates strengthen the dollar, pressuring the Brazilian real, Mexican peso and Argentine peso. The Mexican peso fell against the dollar Tuesday on this dynamic. Third, capital flow reversal: foreign portfolio investors pulled R$717 million from the Brazilian stock market on May 14 alone, with monthly outflows at R$7.2 billion. The Treasury yield surge accelerates this rotation. Fourth, corporate refinancing: Latin American corporations with dollar debt face compounding pressure from both higher rates and weaker local currencies - the Brazilian R$670 billion corporate-debt renegotiation cluster is directly exposed to this dynamic.

What does Wall Street think happens next?

The institutional consensus has split into three camps. The Barclays house view, from global research chairman Ajay Rajadhyaksha, is explicitly bearish on duration:“The forces driving the sell-off - fiscal deterioration, defense spending, sticky inflation, central bank paralysis - are not resolving in the next week. They are getting worse.” Barclays warns the 30-year could push past 5.5%. Goldman Sachs sees early signs of value but urges caution, suggesting investors consider structures that limit downside if rates keep rising. BlackRock advises cutting exposure to developed-market government bonds including Treasuries, leaning more toward equities. The mainstream Wall Street consensus is that yields could continue higher even as inflation eventually moderates - because the fiscal backdrop and term-premium repricing have shifted structurally.

What is the Warsh challenge?

Kevin Warsh assumes Federal Reserve chairmanship Friday. He inherits a bond market pricing in rate hikes, sticky inflation above 3.8%, an Iran war with no immediate resolution, and a fiscal trajectory the Treasury is finding harder to fund as auctions show tepid demand. President Trump has publicly pressured the Fed to cut rates; the market is positioning for the opposite. Warsh has signalled support for the institutional independence of the Fed but also for tighter monetary discipline in supply-shock environments. His first public statements as chair will set the framework for the second half of 2026. The risk is that he disappoints either Trump or the markets - and possibly both simultaneously. Brazilian, Mexican and Chilean central bank governors will be reading his communication carefully as their own monetary-policy frameworks depend partly on US trajectory.

Warsh's first speech as Fed chair: Friday's inauguration and subsequent communication will set the immediate framework for short-term rate expectations. 30-year Treasury auctions: the next round of long-duration auctions will reveal whether the demand decline that triggered last week's repricing is structural or cyclical. Brent price trajectory: Brent below $90 would relieve inflation pressure; sustained above $110 entrenches the rate-hike scenario. Trump-Iran negotiation timeline: Trump's“2-3 days” deadline for a deal before resuming strikes creates near-term volatility in both energy and bond markets. Latin American sovereign spread movements: Brazilian, Mexican, Colombian and Chilean CDS levels will reveal the regional contagion. Widening above 200 basis points signals stress.

What should investors and analysts watch next?Frequently Asked Questions What is a“term premium” and why does it matter?

The term premium is the additional yield investors demand to hold longer-dated bonds compared to rolling over shorter-dated bonds. It reflects compensation for inflation risk, fiscal risk, and uncertainty about future monetary policy over long horizons. In the current environment, the term premium has been rising sharply as investors demand more compensation to hold 30-year debt given concerns about persistent inflation, elevated government deficits, and central bank uncertainty. PGIM Fixed Income's Gregory Peters expects the term premium to keep rising even from current levels.

Could the Fed actually hike rates?

Possibly, but not without significant institutional resistance. The CME swaps market is now pricing in more than 50% probability of a hike before end-2026 and a full hike by March 2027. The OECD 's framework - central banks should“look through” supply-side shocks - argues against hiking. But if inflation expectations become unanchored as the Iran war drags on, the institutional consensus could shift. Jefferies' Mohit Kumar told CNBC he expects oil to remain“25-30% higher in six months' time” even with a Middle East deal - suggesting the inflation pressure persists regardless of strict war resolution.

How does this compare to the 2007 bond market?

The 2007 peak yields reflected late-cycle Fed tightening before the financial crisis. The current 5.17% level matches the absolute number but reflects a different set of drivers: an energy shock from war rather than monetary tightening, fiscal deterioration rather than financial overheating, and central bank uncertainty rather than aggressive Fed action. The mechanics of the move are different, but the absolute borrowing-cost level is the same - meaning US homebuyers, corporations and the Treasury face the highest borrowing costs since before the 2008 financial crisis.

What is the mortgage rate impact?

The average 30-year fixed US mortgage rate jumped to 6.65% on Friday, according to Mortgage News Daily data. The 10-year Treasury yield is the primary reference for mortgage pricing, so the 4.687% level translates to mortgage rates that materially constrain US housing affordability. The Latin American implications are indirect but real - US housing-market weakness reduces demand for Mexican manufactured housing inputs and tourism flow to Latin American resort destinations.

Could the bond market self-correct?

The historical pattern is that high yields eventually attract yield-seeking capital that drives a recovery. But the timing is uncertain. Goldman Sachs sees early value but urges caution. BlackRock is cutting exposure. The market is split between those who think 5.5% is the new normal and those who think yields will stabilize once the Iran war resolves. The Trump-Iran negotiation outcome over the next 30-60 days is the key macro variable for the timing question.

Connected Coverage

The OECD framework on central bank policy under the Iran shock is in our OECD readout. The Brazilian SPE rate-cycle decision is in our SPE rate readout. The R$670 billion Brazilian corporate debt context directly exposed to this dynamic is in our corporate debt readout. The broader regional pre-open analysis is in our rebuild readout.

Reported by Sofia Gabriela Martinez for The Rio Times - Latin American financial news. Filed May 19, 2026 - 14:00 BRT.

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