OECD Warns Iran War Forces Central Banks Into Rate Trap

MENAFN - The Rio Times) Global · Macroeconomics

Key Facts

- The OECD warns that the Iran war is worsening the global economic picture. Secretary-General Mathias Cormann told the press the rising energy prices are complicating the outlook for central banks - which may be forced to hold or even raise rates despite weak growth.

- G20 inflation projected at 4.0% in 2026. The OECD's interim Economic Outlook lifted the G20 inflation forecast by 1.2 percentage points - entirely attributable to the energy-price surge from the Iran war and Hormuz disruption. Inflation eases to 2.7% in 2027, conditional on energy disruption moderating.

- Global GDP growth lowered to 2.9% in 2026. Down from 3.3% in 2025. The OECD had been preparing a 0.3 percentage point upward revision before the war broke out - that revision is now entirely erased. Recovery to 3.0% in 2027 depends on a Hormuz resolution.

- US headline inflation forecast lifted to 4.2% for 2026. A 1.2 percentage point increase from previous projections. Eurozone growth was slashed from 1.2% to 0.8%. Japan held at 0.9%. The pattern: energy-importing economies bear the brunt of the shock.

- The OECD's adverse scenario projects 0.5 percentage points lower global growth and 0.9 percentage points higher inflation. The downside case assumes energy prices peak higher and stay elevated longer than the baseline. The G7 finance ministers' meeting this week is debating exactly these scenarios.

- The OECD urges central banks to remain vigilant. The institutional position: governments should ensure household-support measures are well-targeted and time-limited rather than triggering broader fiscal expansion. Brazil's SPE statement Monday aligns with this framework.

The OECD has put a number on the global cost of the Iran war. G20 inflation will run at 4.0% in 2026 - 1.2 percentage points higher than the December baseline. Global GDP growth is now 2.9% rather than the 3.3% pre-war pace. The Eurozone forecast was cut from 1.2% to 0.8%. US inflation projected to hit 4.2%. Secretary-General Mathias Cormann's framing puts central banks in an impossible position: rising energy prices complicate the outlook for monetary authorities, which may be forced to hold rates or raise them even as growth weakens. The implication for Latin America is direct: the Federal Reserve, ECB and Bank of England policies will be more restrictive than expected, with knock-on effects on emerging market rates, currencies and capital flows.

What did Cormann actually say?

The Rio Times, the Latin American financial news outlet, reports that OECD Secretary-General Mathias Cormann delivered the warning at the institution's interim Economic Outlook release.“There's a high level of uncertainty around the duration and the magnitude of the current conflict in the Middle East and that means that this outlook is subject to significant downside risks that could result in lower growth and higher inflation,” Cormann told journalists. The accompanying numerical revisions put the inflation channel ahead of the growth channel: G20 inflation rises by 1.2 percentage points in 2026 while global GDP growth declines by roughly 0.3 percentage points relative to the pre-war trajectory. The OECD characterized this as a supply-side shock - central banks cannot use rate cuts to address an inflation cause they did not create.

Why are central banks trapped?

The mechanism is straightforward. Energy-price inflation comes from supply disruption, not from excess demand. Conventional monetary policy reduces inflation by raising rates to slow demand. Hiking rates in response to a supply shock therefore does not address the underlying cause - it simply incurs growth costs without proportionate inflation relief. The textbook prescription is to“look through” a transitory supply shock. But if the shock persists for more than a few months, medium-term inflation expectations risk becoming unanchored. The European Central Bank already postponed planned rate cuts on March 19. The Federal Reserve under incoming chair Kevin Warsh is expected to follow the same cautious approach. Emerging market central banks - including Brazil's Banco Central, Chile's central bank and Mexico's Banxico - face a sharper version of the same dilemma because their currencies are more vulnerable to capital outflows when developed-market rates rise.

How does this hit Latin America?

The transmission to Latin America runs through three channels. First, higher US rates strengthen the dollar and pressure regional currencies, increasing the local-currency cost of dollar debt. Argentina, Ecuador and Bolivia are particularly exposed. Second, higher US inflation expectations push up Treasury yields, raising the borrowing costs for Latin American sovereigns rolling debt in international markets. Brazilian, Mexican and Colombian sovereign spreads have already widened relative to early 2026. Third, the energy-import dependence varies sharply across the region. Chile, which imports virtually all its petroleum, faces sustained inflation pressure that has already triggered the macroprudential capital buffer hike. Brazil and Mexico, which produce more of their own oil, see the dynamic differently - Brazil even captures a fiscal upside via the R$8.5 billion monthly arrecadação from the Petrobras supply chain.

What is the G7 doing about it?

G7 finance ministers are meeting this week with the OECD scenarios as central to the agenda. The bond-market sell-off is at the top of the discussion - Treasury 30-year yields have touched 2007 levels, Japanese government bonds have hit decade highs, and the broader fixed-income complex is repricing for sustained inflation. The G7 has historically responded to such shocks with coordinated communication rather than coordinated policy action. The current coordination challenge is sharper because individual member economies have diverging optimal responses: the Eurozone faces stagflation risk and may need to hold rates, the US faces a tariff-plus-energy double shock requiring continued vigilance, Japan is grappling with import inflation, and the UK faces inflation potentially breaching 5%. Brazil's SPE has explicitly framed its monetary policy through the same supply-side analytical lens. The G7 framework will likely endorse this approach.

How likely is the adverse scenario?

The OECD's adverse scenario projects energy prices peaking higher and remaining elevated longer than the baseline, with global growth 0.5 percentage points lower by the second year of the shock and inflation 0.9 percentage points higher. The probability is meaningful but not high. Trump's overnight strike-suspension on Iran reduces the probability of further direct escalation. The UK, Belgium and other allies are mobilising Hormuz demining capability. The 6-12 month operational horizon for clearing the strait sets the time bound for the adverse scenario. If Hormuz remains effectively closed through 2026, the adverse scenario becomes the central scenario. If clearance progresses on the optimistic timeline, energy prices retrace toward the baseline and the OECD's main forecast holds. The Trump-Iran negotiation, the Hormuz demining timeline, and Iran's enriched-uranium stockpile management are the three key variables.

The G7 communiqué this week: the institutional language on energy-price coordination, central-bank vigilance and household-support targeting will set the global framework for emerging-market policy responses. Federal Reserve communication post-Warsh: Kevin Warsh assumes Fed chairmanship Friday. His first public statements will set US monetary-policy expectations for the second half of 2026. European Central Bank inflation revisions: the ECB raised its 2026 inflation forecast on March 19 and postponed rate cuts. The next ECB projection will reveal whether the trajectory has worsened. Treasury 30-year yield trajectory: sustained levels above 5.5% indicate the bond market is pricing extended inflation; a sharp retracement would signal disinflation is back on the table. OECD adverse scenario triggers: Brent above $130, Hormuz blockade extending through summer 2026, and Iranian retaliation against Gulf state energy infrastructure are the markers.

What should investors and analysts watch next?Frequently Asked Questions What is the OECD?

The Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development is an intergovernmental economic organisation with 38 member countries, headquartered in Paris. It publishes the Economic Outlook, a flagship semi-annual projection of global growth, inflation, fiscal and monetary trajectories. The interim Economic Outlook is published in March and September to provide updates between full editions. Mathias Cormann, a former Australian senator, has served as Secretary-General since June 2021.

What does“central bank vigilance” mean in this context?

It means central banks should not cut rates aggressively in response to weak growth from the energy shock, because doing so would risk unanchoring inflation expectations. The vigilance framework allows central banks to hold rates steady or even hike in response to inflation pressure, even if growth deteriorates. The framework reflects the lesson from the 1970s, when central banks accommodated supply shocks with easy money and created persistent high inflation. The institutional consensus across the Fed, ECB, Bank of England, and now OECD endorsement is that this mistake should not be repeated.

How does this differ from past energy shocks?

The 2026 Iran war shock differs from the 2022 Russia-Ukraine shock in two important ways. First, the energy mix has diversified - wind, solar and battery storage now cover a larger share of OECD electricity generation than in 2022, reducing fossil-fuel dependence in many economies. Second, central banks have learned from the 2022-2023 episode and are responding more quickly and consistently. The OECD framework explicitly acknowledges this institutional learning while warning that complacency would be dangerous.

What does this mean for Brazilian assets?

Mixed effects. The Petrobras supply chain captures fiscal upside that the Treasury is using to maintain the primary fiscal target. The Banco Central's continued easing trajectory provides relief to Brazilian corporates. But higher US rates pressure the real and tighten financial conditions. The net effect depends on the duration of the Iran shock - short conflict is good for Brazilian assets, sustained conflict is more ambiguous.

Will the IMF endorse the OECD framework?

Likely yes. The IMF's World Economic Outlook update has historically aligned with the OECD framework on inflation expectations and central-bank response. The IMF's next major communication will be the April 2026 World Economic Outlook, which will incorporate the OECD scenarios as a key input. Coordinated communication between the OECD, IMF, World Bank and BIS strengthens the institutional framework that emerging-market central banks operate within.

Connected Coverage

The Brazilian Treasury SPE rate-cycle position aligned with the OECD framework is in our SPE rate readout. The Brazilian R$8.5 billion monthly oil arrecadação counterpart is in our arrecadação readout. The Chile Q1 GDP contraction and the central bank's macroprudential response is in our Chile Q1 readout. The Hormuz demining timeline driving the shock duration is in our demining readout.

Reported by Sofia Gabriela Martinez for The Rio Times - Latin American financial news. Filed May 19, 2026 - 12:00 BRT.

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