Tabtrade And Bestpropfirms Launch Joint Demo Trading Contest

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Twelve-day competition runs 18 to 29 May 2026, open to all TabTrade clients with no entry fee

RODNEY BAY, Saint Lucia, May 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TabTrade (tabtrade), a global forex and CFD broker with zero average spreads on major forex pairs, has announced its Demo Trading Contest, a twelve-day competition run in partnership with BestPropFirms. The contest opens on 18 May 2026, with a prize pool of more than $13,000.

Full contest details and registration are available at

About TabTrade

TabTrade is a global forex and CFD broker with zero average spreads on major forex pairs. Clients trade forex, indices, commodities, metals, shares and cryptocurrencies on MetaTrader 5 and cTrader, with a $0 minimum deposit and institutional-grade execution through Equinix LD5 data centres. TabTrade Ltd is incorporated and registered in Saint Lucia under the International Business Companies Act (Registration Number 2025-00919), and client funds are held in segregated accounts. Markets made simple.

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